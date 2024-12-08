Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Dark Patterns #1 Preview: Gotham's Gruesome Puzzle Awaits

Batman: Dark Patterns #1 hits stores this week, plunging the Dark Knight into four twisted mysteries during his early career. Can Gotham's protector solve these gruesome cases?

Article Summary Batman: Dark Patterns #1 releases Dec 11, 2024, featuring four twisted mysteries from Batman's early career.

Gotham City battles back as Batman attempts to solve gruesome murders in "We Are Wounded."

Experience Batman in his rawest form, relying on skills and wits to solve Gotham's sinister mysteries.

Batman: Dark Patterns #1 hits stores on Wednesday, December 11th. Observe the synopsis:

Set during the early years of Batman's career, Batman: Dark Patterns delves into four mysterious cases as he attempts to cement his place as Gotham City's protector while the city itself ?ghts back against him. This is the Dark Knight Detective at his most stripped-down core, a man relying on his wits, his skills, and little else as he tackles some of the most twisted mysteries Gotham City and its protector have ever encountered. Case 01: We Are Wounded A series of sickeningly gruesome murders has sent shock waves through Gotham. Are these the random works of a serial killer, or is there something more sinister at play? Batman attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery before any more victims are claimed.

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #1

DC Comics

1024DC125

1024DC126 – Batman: Dark Patterns #1 Stevan Subic Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

In Shops: 12/11/2024

SRP: $4.99

