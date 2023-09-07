Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, berlin, london, madrid, paris, rome, Seoul, sydney, syndey, tokyo

Batman Day Outside Of The USA, From London To Paris To Seoul To Tokyo

Batman Day is coming. I'll be going to the London event listed below, but there will be Batman events outside of the USA all around the world.

Batman Day is coming. I'll be going to the London event listed below, but there will be Batman events outside of the USA all around the world. Here is a look at some of them, the events and programming that will be featured for Saturday, the 16th of September, and the surrounding days and weeks.

Batman Day in the UK – In the United Kingdom, Bat-fans can experience Batman Unmasked, the UK's most comprehensive Batman and The Joker showcase to date with never see before costumes and props featured in Batman (1989), Batman Forever (1995), Batman & Robin (1997), Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), Joker (2019), The Batman (2022). Plus, two of Heath Ledger's costumes from The Dark Knight (2008) will be displayed in the UK for the first time ever, as well as Joaquin Phoenix's costume from Joker (2019), alongside iconic props. Brand-new Batman Day merchandise will be available on site in the Zavvi store and fans can also enjoy the brand-new special edition Batman/Catwoman: Prelude to Gotham War and Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 and over 100 more comics which will be available in a special comic book are. Batman Unmasked opens to the public 15th – 17th September.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Dark Knight, the film will also be returning to select cinemas nationwide from September 15th alongside Joker and Batman (1989) to celebrate Batman Day. Retailers will also support Batman Day, with promotions across key UK partners including HMV, The Entertainer, Smyths Toys, Hamleys, Amazon and WB Shop. At home, fans will be able to join the Batman Day celebrations with special Batman programming on Sky and Cartoon Network. Sky will be airing nine Batman titles on Sky Cinema across 16th and 17th September, along with seventeen Batman titles on demand, whilst Cartoon Network will screen Teen Titans Go and Batwheels on 16th and 17th September as well as new Batman compilations on Cartoon Network YouTube channels.

Batman Day in Italy – The Maximo Shopping Center in Rome will host an immersive area entirely dedicated to Batman, alongside his faithful ally Robin. Throughout the weekend of September 16 and 17, fans of the Dark Knight will have the fantastic opportunity to capture inspired photos and videos, immersing themselves in the world of the beloved character and the iconic settings of Gotham City.

On Boomerang there will be special programming the weekend of September 16, including a Batwheels marathon. Sky Italia will launch a new edition of the pop-up channel Sky Cinema Batman from September 25 through September 30. The channel will broadcast The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, and the Dark Knight Trilogy from Christopher Nolan, in addition to the iconic Batman films from Tim Burton (Batman, Batman Returns) and Joel Schumacher (Batman Forever, Batman and Robin). This full lineup of movies will also be available on NOW.

On the consumer products side, clothing manufacturer Kappa will launch a special line of Batman-themed clothing items, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, and pants, featuring the Kappa and Batman logos. Kappa will also offer a selection of oversize sweatshirts and T-shirts with graphic prints featuring Batman images from the Warner Bros. Discovery archives. The Kappa x Batman collection will be on sale throughout September 2023 exclusively on kappa.com, in Robe di Kappa branded stores, and in select multi-brand stores. The items will also be available in France, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey.

Batman Day in France – On September 16th, Batman fans of all ages are invited to experience immersive experiences inspired by DC's Batman at Boom Boom Villette Paris, including an escape game experience, Pathé La Villette, IFly, Quiz Room. Presented by Dama Dreams and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Batman Escape will feature two distinct escape game experiences featuring interactive puzzles, live actors, high-quality projection mapping, and more surprises. An immersive lounge and a retail store where fans can purchase exclusive merchandise will be at the center of the venue. Fans can find more information on https://www.instagram.com/dccomics_fr/ and register for tickets at https://batman-escape.com.

Batman Day in Germany – In Germany, Batman fans will have the chance to celebrate Batman Day 2023 on September 16th in Berlin with an exclusive Fan Event at Berlin's famous Zoo Palast. Highlights of this day-long celebration are a movie marathon of The Dark Knight Trilogy, an exhibition of the original Batpod and other props and costumes from the movies, cosplaying, influencers, goodie bags and more.

Younger Bat-Fans will have the opportunity to explore the exclusive and interactive Batcave Pop-up square at the prestigious department store KaDeWe in Berlin. Starting September 11th for a period of two months, kids (and adults) can interact at the Pop-up square of 26,5 m2 at the toys department with the elaborate Batcave Photo Opp, lifesize muckle figures of their Super Hero, promoters, film themed décor, Batman Spin Master and other Batman merchandise for sale.

Cartoon Network will present on September 16th and 17th from 7:20 am until 12:05 pm each day the special programming: The Big Batman Party with Teen Titans Go!

Warner TV and TELE5 TV (Private TV channel) will honor the Batman Day on September 16th by showing a Batman- six-pack with each network showcasing three movies featuring the iconic DC Super Hero.

Warner TV Film plans to air a triple feature of Tim Burton's Batman, followed by Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, and concludes with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. TELE 5 TV will host a separate triple feature of Batman movies, including Tim Burton's Batman, 2005's Batman Begins, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Batman Day in Spain – In Madrid, fans will team up to form a huge Bat-Signal honoring Batman on his special day. This unique event will allow as many fans as possible to take part in recreating the iconic symbol projected in the skies of Gotham City to summon Batman.

In addition, special TV programming will take place throughout the month of September:

Warner TV will host a special month of Batman-themed programming, featuring Batman films every Saturday in September. A total of 11 feature films will be shown, including the Tim Burton films starring Michael Keaton, The Dark Knight Trilogy from Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale, plus the premiere of the animated film Batman: The Killing Joke and the two-time Oscar-winning movie Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix.

New episodes of Batwheels, as well as Batwheels shorts on HBO Max.

Young Bat-Fans will be treated to a special programming event on Boing, LEGO® Batman: The Movie, DC Super Heroes Unite, and episodes of Teen Titans Go! and Batwheels. In addition, the Boing app will have an area dedicated to special Batman Day programming, with selected episodes of Teen Titans Go! and Batwheels.

Parque Warner Madrid will feature an exclusive exhibition of three iconic Batmobiles from Batman and Robin, Batman Forever and Batman Begins. Fans will also be treated to an opportunity to meet and greet actors in costume as Batman, Catwoman and other DC Super-Villains and watch them in a special Batman Day parade.

Batman Day in Mexico – Bat-fans in Mexico will be treated to a whole month of can't-miss consumer products and collectible items, ending with an incredible fan experience at the Liverpool Mexico store in the Perisur mall. Fans and the general public alike can take part in various photo ops (including photos with Batman), ending the celebration with the lighting of the iconic Bat-Signal outside the store.

Mattel brands Hot Wheels and Imaginext will spotlight a fun and playful line of toys, from iconic Bat-vehicles and amazing playsets to an extensive collection of products inspired by the hit kids' television series Batwheels. From Funko, collectors can choose from a wide variety of Batman and Batman-themed vinyl Pop! figures, available at specialized stores including Limited Edition and Distrito Max.

LEGO offers an incredible line of Batman construction sets, featuring legendary Bat-vehicles and iconic characters like The Joker. This collection will allow fans to re-create their favorite Bat-moments and can be found at participating department stores, toy stores, specialty stores, and Walmart. Toymaker Ruz is offering fans a large collection of 18" action figures, plushies, and more products spotlighting Batman, available at Juguetron and participating mass-market retailers.

Apache offers incredible tricycles, scooters, skates, and helmets designed for little and not-so-little ones at home to have days filled with action and adventure. You can find them at Walmart and Bodega Aurrera stores. Retailers Optima and Cuidado con el Perro feature must-have outerwear collections from Aurimoda and Avante for fans that want to represent the Dark Knight in style. K-Swiss will also carry a special Batman Day collection that includes T-shirts, backpacks, caps, sweatshirts, and footwear.

Spin Master brings an exciting collection of action figures for fans and collectors. This line of figures has been designed to take fans to Gotham City. Each figure represents a unique interpretation, from their iconic costumes to the poses and expressions that everyone knows and loves. Collectors and fans of all ages can explore the history and legacy of the Dark Knight through these amazing 4, 6, and 12-inch figures. Find them in department stores, mass markets, and specialty stores.

With unique designs, Mascara de Látex presents a collection of t-shirts that you can get in their online store.

Special Batman Day-themed collections and items will also be available from Punto Zeta, Grupo Control, Fotorama, Smash, Carl's Jr., and Vianney.

Batman Day in Brazil – Several events throughout São Paulo will celebrate Batman Day 2023 in Brazil. The city that embraced the Caped Crusader's influence on pop culture by having a tourist attraction spontaneously named after the beloved character will again welcome a commendatory [BH1] mural as an homage to the fans.

Beco do Batman (Batman's Alley) in Vila Madalena, an iconic place to visit for all street-art enthusiasts, will kick off the September 16 festivities with the unveiling of the brand-new panel designed by Loud that will portray Batman teaming up with Blue Beetle.

The traditional Batman Run by Yescom will once again unite over 7,000 runners claiming the streets of São Paulo in a circuit that has Anhembi as the starting point and features a series of attractions like music (DJ Kamila, Mach 5, and Lucyana Villar), cosplay contests, and a themed food court.

The city takeover wouldn't be complete without the Bat-Signal lighting the skies of São Paulo. Besides the already-famous appearance at the Farol Santander (Edifício Altino Arantes) downtown, this year a second beam at the Shopping Eldorado mall facade will delight Casa Warner visitors as well as the thousands of Paulistas passing through the vicinity of Pinheiros.

The Batman Day celebration in Brazil will also feature Batman-themed merchandise available at the best retail stores, including apparel and decoration items available at the DC Store, playthings from action figures to musical instruments at toy stores, and stylish attire options at the best-in-class fast-fashion shops and department stores.

The Batman Day celebration in Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru features merchandise from prestigious retail partners that will bring the Dark Knight's inspiration to fans' everyday life. The diverse line of products includes:

Argentina: Toys by Kinderland, El Mundo del Juguete, and Zebra; apparel and decorative items at Changomas, Coppel, and Coto; and specialty pieces combining art and functionality at GeekT and Morph stores.

Central America: Apparel collection by Industrias St Jack's.

Colombia: Apparel collection by Maquila and caps by Jagi.

Ecuador: Backpacks and accessories by Disvasari and apparel by Fibran.

Peru: Falabella collection of Batman-inspired merchandise and apparel by Textiles Arval.

On September 16, a Buenos Aires Batman-themed marketing event by Caffaro & Osito Azul will present children with an uncanny bike ride at Dardo Rocha, where they will enjoy painting, raffles, and other fun activities. In a similar activation, fun activities will be offered to Peruvians at Real Plaza shopping mall in Lima.

Warner Bros. Discovery China will launch an integrated campaign to celebrate Batman Day 2023. As its centerpiece, Shanghai's modern area will have its iconic sights and features take on the Batman theme. The Batmobile will be on display and there will be a lighting of the iconic Bat-Signal during the stunt. The venue is set to offer Batman-themed experiences from across Warner Bros. Discovery businesses to local fans and visitors.

In Singapore, DC Asia will celebrate with an exclusive Batman Day back-to-back screening of Batman Begins and Aquaman movies. To receive tickets to the screening, fans can participate in the contest via DC Asia social pages. Lucky screening attendees can also test their knowledge of The Caped Crusader for chances to win exclusive DC merchandise from POP MART, Hot Toys Cosbi and Secretlab.

In the Philippines Legendary Beast Studios will open pre-orders from November for its interpretation of a 1/3 scale Batman statue in an iconic, heroic museum pose.

In Thailand, Lazada will celebrate Batman Month in September by giving away Batman mini Bluetooth speakers to qualifying purchases from the online retailer's DC Shop. Also in September, Mondelez is set to introduce limited edition Harley Quinn themed Halls XS sugar-free candy, available exclusively at all 7-11 convenience stores across Thailand. Inspired by the character, the candy is in 'Double Trouble' flavors of 'Super Cool' and 'Super Spicy'.

In South Korea, DC will work with local influencer Chodan and WEBTOON artist Wanana to host a DC game livestream on Batman Day. Each personality will embody and bring to life Batman and DC Super-Villain The Penguin through the session. In addition, fashion brand SPAO will debut a t-shirt capsule collection featuring a mashup of its own character Woodie and Batman. The three designs will be available for sale nationwide in the fourth week of August, through SPAO's online store and 100 retail stores. In September, South Korean infant and children's apparel provider Suhyang Networks will release children's innerwear featuring Batman. To be marketed under its 'Laughing Child' brand, the product will be on sale online and 47 retail stores.

In Malaysia, fashion brand TOMAZ will release its limited-edition DC Batman TQ030D-D1 and TQ030D-D2 watches in August. Inspired by Batman's design language, TOMAZ's black on black and black on gold timepieces can pair with formal, dressy, or casual outfits. In September, jewelry retailer Aurora Italia will offer its limited edition 1g 24k gold bar collection featuring the Batmobile from Batman (1989) with a custom Bat emblem.

In India, key partners will return to replicate their success of Batman Day 2022 by running digital campaigns and marketing collaborations with key opinion leaders. DTC partners including The Souled Store, Bewakoof and Redwolf will conduct online marketing campaigns to drive sales, while partners like Reliance Trends, Bioworld, Pantaloons and Max will launch new collections of Batman-themed products.

In Japan, there will be a variety of celebration promotions for fans celebrating Batman Day. Daikanyama Tsutaya Books in Tokyo will host a Batman pop-up store from September 8 to 21, while on Batman Day, September 16, there will be live drawing by an artist and a Bat-Signal photo-op. In theaters, The Dark Knight Trilogy films will be screened in 35mm film at 109 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku from September 15 to October 5. On TV, Cartoon Network will present a special program stunt on September 16, airing an animated Batman-related programs. THE CINEMA will air Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League from September 16. In publishing, ShoPro Books will hold a BATMAN DAY 2023 Fair at bookstores, comic book specialty stores, and some e-commerce stores nationwide starting September 14. During the period, purchases of eligible Batman and Harley Quinn books will receive original purchase benefits. The official DC social account will be running a campaign from September 8 to 22, during which participants can win Batman and Harley Quinn merchandise.

In Australia, Batman fans can celebrate Batman Day in a number of ways. A Batman/Batgirl mural will be displayed in Redfern, Sydney for the 4 weeks of September & supported with Batman Day key art street posters scattered around Sydney to promote the global activities via the QR Code.

Get inspired with local influencers as they show their appreciation of Batman and how they will be celebrating Batman Day. This could be building Batman LEGO, visiting Madame Tussauds Sydney to see The Justice League, going on the Batwing Spaceshot & DC Rivals HyperCoaster at Movie World, QLD or watching a movie marathon of Batman films on Foxtel's Movies Action channel all day on Batman Day.

For our pre-school Batman fans, there will be an exclusive Batwheels product launch event in both Melbourne and Sydney where pre-schoolers can watch Batwheels, have their face painted, meet Batman himself and play with the newly released Fisher-Price Batwheels toys and Scholastic Batwheels activity sets now available at Target and Big W.

In New Zealand, New Zealand Mint (NZM) leads the way with innovative, pure silver and gold collectible coins for fans around the world. NZM has classic and iconic Batman releases year round celebrating Gotham City's Caped Crusader, including the limited-edition release legal tender coin, featuring the first comic dedicated to Batman. This superb coin displays a coloured image of the cover of the Batman #1 comic from March 1940, available globally online at New Zealand Mint. A truly unique collectible! ($109-$209US).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!