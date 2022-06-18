"The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction

Batman in the late golden/silver age, and really DC Comics in general, feature some of the funniest and wackiest covers you will ever see. Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, Action Comics, and more have some of the most ridiculous stories and covers you will ever see, almost unfathomable to modern readers really. This cover, for Detective Comics #240 from 1957, features Batman on trial, or "The Outlaw Batman" as they say on the cover here. Look at how evil that lawyer looks! Anyway, a CGC copy of this book, graded 8.5 and looking gorgeous, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Currently at $340, this is a great earlier example for the collection. Check it out below.

Silly Batman Is The Best Batman

"Detective Comics #240 (DC, 1957) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages. Features Batman and Robin. Dick Sprang and Ruben Moreira art. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $403; VF/NM 9.0 value = $689. CGC census 6/22: 4 in 8.5, 1 higher. Cover art by Sheldon Moldoff and Charles Paris. The Outlaw Batman starring Batman and Robin, pencils by Dick Sprang, inks by Charles Paris. Roy Raymond's Greatest Challenge starring Roy Raymond TV Detective, art by Ruben Moreira. Casey the Cop humor page by Henry Boltinoff. Winter Sports Champions of the World public service announcement, art by Irv Novick. One-Man Detective Force article by Jack Miller (as Joe Mabely). The Hero Maker starring John Jones Manhunter from Mars, art by Joe Certa. Warden Willis humor page by Henry Boltinoff. 32 pgs. $0.10. Cover price $0.10."

I love covers like this, and have quite a few in my collection, and this is a fantastic piece to display in a Batman collection. Not a bad price as well, especially for a book of this age. Go here to get more info, and to place a bid. While you are there, check out all of the other books and art taking bids today as well.