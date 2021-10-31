"Batman/Fortnite Needs To Be Monthly" – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. This week, however, I was a little delayed due to the MCM London Comic Expo but the result was an expected one… Batman always wins.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 Detective Comics #1044 Batman: The Long Halloween #1 Amazing Spider-Man #77 Marauders #25 Inferno #2 Daredevil 35 DC vs Vampires #1 Batman Catwoman #8 Death of Doctor Strange #2 Task Force Z #1

Rodman's Comics: Batman Fortnite needs to be a monthly comic, Fortnite brings in new non comic collectors. Batman the Long Halloween one shot took second place. Grimm Fairy Tales has been picking up steam and broke into the top ten for us this week.

Ssalesfish: Batman Fortnite was a continued hit as expected. DC vs Vampires I figured would sell well but I was surprised it moved as much as it did. I put it as a suggested book in the bags of readers of DCeased and everyone seemed very open to trying it. Batman Long Halloween hits just the right notes of nostalgia mixed with the new hit animated movie. This was a strong top ten this week and one of the best fiscal weeks all month.

