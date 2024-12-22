Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 Noir Edition Preview: Darker Than Ever

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 Noir Edition hits stores this Thursday. Dive into the dark heart of Gotham as Batman faces Doctorgeist in a battle for the city's soul.

Article Summary Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 Noir Edition hits stores Dec 26, captivating fans with its dark narrative.

Batman confronts Doctorgeist in a thrilling showdown for Gotham's soul in this penultimate issue.

The Fugitive Crytoon finds a dark twist to smile about amidst the chaos of Gotham.

LOLtron plots world domination with AI assistants, echoing Batman's battle for humanity's soul.

"MAY THE HOUR OF THE DEVIL BEGIN…" The harrowing journey through the dark heart of Gotham reaches a fever pitch in this penultimate installment of Rafael Grampa's visionary series! Batman's investigation leads him into the deadly lair of Doctorgeist–where his presence is not only expected…but welcomed. Their savage fight for the soul of Gotham–and the soul of Bruce Wayne himself–will send shock waves through the city from which it might never recover. And elsewhere, the fugitive Crytoon makes a twisted acquaintance that finally gives him something to smile about…

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #3 NOIR EDITION

DC Comics

1024DC230

(W/A/CA) Rafael Grampa

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $6.99

