Batman Gets No Respect From Grifter In WildCATS (Spoilers)

Batman comes to today's WildCATS, alongside Arsenal and Black Canary. Do we have a new Outlaws in the offing? Probably not.

But maybe, just maybe, a reconciliation for Batman and Grifter who have been on the outs for sometime.

Batman, you could take a couple of lessons in the right things to say (as well as the volume in which to say it) from Black Canary, right? You get further with a spoonful of sugar than ramming a marmite-smeared Batarang down someone's throat. Not unless it's consensual, of course, in which case, go for it.

Batman, you can indeed suck Grifter's whole… in fact, you can probably leave it right there. Suck Grifter's whole. And I'm sure, if he wanted to, Batman could suck Grifter's whole better than anyone on the planet. He probably learnt how, training in Europe when he was nineteen. Of course, Bruce Wayne is not the only Batperson having to deal with harsh language today.

Dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner, Bat narc!

Wildcats #10 by Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia is published by DC Comics today, as is World's Finest: Teen Titans #2 by Mark Waid and Emanuela Lupacchino.

WILDCATS #10 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia
Locked, loaded, and ready to roll…Grifter's back, and the WildC.A.T.s are going to war!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #2 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE
(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee
DONNA TROY JOINS THE TEAM! Welcome to Metropolis, Wonder Girl! Hoping to reconnect with her human roots, Donna Troy leaves Themyscira for the City of Tomorrow. There she meets Mal Duncan, a young man with the makings of a true hero. And just in time, too–the Titans will need all the help they can get as they investigate a cry for help that leads them to a haunted house that is not what it seems! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

