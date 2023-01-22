Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #4 Preview: Liquor Snobbery Vandal Savage wages a one-man war against craft whiskey in this preview of Batman: Gotham Knights - Gilded City #4.

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #4

DC Comics

1122DC147

1122DC148 – Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #4 Keyla Valerio Cover – $5.99

1122DC149 – Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #4 Games Cover – $5.99

(W) Evan Narcisse (A) Abel (CA) Greg Capullo

The Golden Iris Virus maintains its stranglehold on Gotham City, with its manic victims now descending upon a car dealership with explosive results for the Bat-Family. Elsewhen, in the Gotham City of the 1800s, Runaway finds themselves in a shaky alliance with Vandal Savage, who holds clues to the origins, and possibly the antidote, to the strange illness plaguing the city across centuries. Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue 4, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for Red Hood Gilded Age Pistols! Readers who redeem the codes for all 6 issues will receive a special 7th item! *Terms apply. See the FAQs on dc.com for details.

In Shops: 1/24/2023

SRP: $4.99

