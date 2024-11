Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, wednesday

Wednesday Season 2 Production Underway: Casting, S02E01 Title & More

Netflix announced production on Jenna Ortega starring/executive-producing Wednesday Season 2 is underway, releasing a ton of casting news.

We've got some big news to pass along regarding the second season of Netflix's Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday. First up, we have the great news that production is currently underway – with the opening episode titled "Here We Woe Again" (written by Al Gough & Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton). In addition, we have an update to the casting lineup. Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles. But wait!

We also have an impressive lineup of new series regulars: Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue). In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill all guest-star. But make sure to check out the casting video above for some interesting character names and actor match-ups – like Lumley as Grandmama, Buscemi as Barry Dort, Piper as Capri, and Newton as Dr. Fairburn

Back in February, Ortega discussed the scripts that she had read up to that point, getting back into the acting mindset for Wednesday Addams, and how the upcoming season is "definitely expanding on the supernatural world." The actress & executive producer is finding script-reading "exciting" – as well as "all of the new characters that are coming in":

Ortega on Prepping for "Wednesday" Return, Season 2 Scripts: "I've just been reading scripts. By the time we actually start shooting, it will have been over two years since we wrapped. So internally, mentally, I'm like, 'Okay, do I start prepping myself now?' I don't consider myself Method or anything like that, but I do think it's very normal for actors to naturally acclimate or take in the surroundings of their characters, especially when you're doing something like that for so long. It might be time to start getting a little more sarcastic again or watching different movies again to get into the mindset. But even reading scripts has been exciting, seeing all of the new characters that are coming in. We're definitely expanding on the supernatural world. Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expand on that a little bit."

Ortega on Season 2 Episodes Having Their Own Respective Identities: "In the first season, we had episodes that really stood out visually, like the dance episode was a really big one for people, and that setting was very particular, and it felt like 'Prom Night,' a little bit, or 'Carrie.' Every episode [of season two] that I've read so far is like that. It just stands out on its own as a very memorable scene or bit or setting, which I think is what I'm most excited for because to pull that off for eight episodes is, I think, really incredible and really lucky.

Here's a look back at Ortega, Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay) tackling your toughest Wednesday theories and letting you know if you're on the right track – with the foursome confirming that a new member of the Addams family will be introduced during the second season:

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega & Elle Fanning Talk Season 2

During Summer 2023, we learned more thematic specifics when it comes to what viewers can expect with Season 2, thanks to a conversation between Ortega and Elle Fanning (Hulu's The Great) as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" interview series. "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," Ortega shared during the conversation. "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." With her new producing title for the second season, Ortega can now be a part of the creative process for the season right from the jump.

Jenna Ortega teases #Wednesday Season 2: "I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more…I think that we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." https://t.co/MqDrkNvX1E pic.twitter.com/Mv7SinRUdJ — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative," Ortega explained. "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier," Ortega continued. "And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!