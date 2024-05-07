Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, howard stern, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, superman, superman & lois, the walking dead: dead city, tracker, X-Men '97, Young Sheldon

Superman Gets His Red Trunks, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Always Sunny & Drake, TWD: Dead City, Young Sheldon, Superman, Tracker, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s X-Men '97, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Drake, Howard Stern/Nikki Glaser, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, CBS's Young Sheldon, DC Studios' Superman, CW's Superman & Lois, CBS's Tracker, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Tom Brady roast, BBC's Doctor Who, Star Wars Celebration Japan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 7, 2024:

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's New "Homework Assignment" Our Favorite So Far

It's Always Sunny At Degrassi: Was Frank Reynolds Advising Drake?

Howard Stern: Nikki Glaser Shares Tom Brady Roast Jokes She Didn't Use

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Now 8 Eps? Coates "Lead Bad Guy"

WWE Raw Preview: King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments Begin

Skeleton Crew Overview A Bit Too Familiar to Star Trek: Prodigy Fans

Yellowstone: Hauser Hints at Possible Series Future for Beth, Rip

LEGO Star Wars: Ready to "Rebuild the Galaxy" This September (TEASER)

Young Sheldon Previews Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's Sheldon /Amy Return

Superman Costume Revealed: Are Those Red Trunks We're Seeing?

Superman & Lois: Tom Cavanagh Set for Series Finale – But As Who?

Tracker S01E12 "Off The Books" Promo: Jensen Ackles's Russell Arrives

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 7 "Erigah" Images Released

Tom Brady: "The Greatest Roast of All Time" Highlights & Thoughts

Doctor Who Return Kicks Off Disney Era with Gleeful Insanity: Review

Star Wars Celebration Japan: Morrison, Eckstein, Among First Confirmed

