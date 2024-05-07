Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils New Power of the Dark Side Star Wars Cosbaby Figures

Return to a galaxy far, far away as the Force is strong with Hot Toys and their latest bite-sized scaled Star Wars Cosbi Bobble Heads

Article Summary Hot Toys releases Star Wars Cosbaby figures embracing the dark side's might and mystique.

Collection features Kylo Ren, Stormtrooper, and two stylized Darth Vader Cosbaby bobbleheads.

Vibrant neon pop art styles make these dark side characters stand out in any display.

Available exclusively through Sideshow Collectibles, perfect for die-hard Star Wars fans.

Hot Toys is back with another exciting new set of miniature Cosbaby figures that celebrate the dark Side of the Force from Star Wars. These adorable yet fearsome figures offer a unique blend of cuteness and menace, capturing the essence of each big bad in a compact collectible format. Each Cosbaby figure stands approximately 3 to 4 inches tall, with a chibi-style design that is charming. artsy and detailed. These figures are crafted with a bobblehead mechanism, adding a playful touch to these formidable characters, with four Star Wars characters coming soon. Each figure harnesses the power of the Dark Side in a neon pop art style that will surely shine in any collection.

Kylo Ren has arrived from The Rise of Skywalker featuring a bright blue deco, with shattered armor and his distinctive crossguard lightsaber. Up next is the Stormtrooper, a symbol of the Empire's might, who is featured in a graphite design with a blaster in hand and ready to spread peace across the galaxy. Lastly, two different versions of Darth Vader are here witha Dark Side of the Force and Power of the Force releases. The first variant features Vader's classic black armor with a shade of dark blue and his red lightsaber. The second version adds some red, black, and white to the infamous Star Wars Sith Lord look, making him pop out in any collection. The Cosbaby line is only offered in select markets but all things Hot Toys can be found on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars Power of the Dark Side Cosbaby Bobble-Heads

Learn to use the dark Side of the force. Dark Side is not just about the villains; sometimes it is about the spirit. This Star Wars Day, Hot Toys eagerly takes a leap to the dark Side of the Force while it rises. Comes in four styles, this series includes 2 color combinations for Darth Vader alongside with Kylo Ren and Stormtrooper in special color. The Darth Vader features an indigo-dye color with neon colors that pop up on his control panel. Another Darth Vader Cosbaby (S), on the other hand, evokes your inner punk with the classic mix of red, black and white."

"Don't let him find your lack of faith disturbing. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren features a blue color scheme, highlighting his red crossguard lightsaber. The Graphite Version Stormtrooper Cosbaby (S) on the other hand adds a touch of unease to our ordinary trooper. Star Wars fans aren't typically known for their passion for the Dark Side, BUT even the most devoted fans won't be able to resist the power of the dark Side."

