Batman Reptilian #5 Preview: The Prudishness of Killer Croc

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Batman Reptilian #5 is in stores on Tuesday, and there's only one thing Batman wants: for Killer Croc to let an alien suck his nipples. Unfortunately, Killer Croc seems to have a lot of excuses in the preview. Check it out below.

BATMAN REPTILIAN #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC089

0821DC090 – BATMAN REPTILIAN #5 (OF 6) CVR B CULLY HAMNER VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp

After following a trail of carnage, Batman has finally come face-to-face with the reptilian that's been menacing Gotham's underworld. And this horrific creature only wants one thing: its mother. But who is its mother? Pick up this penultimate chapter to find out the impossible answer to that question!

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $4.99

