Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #4 Preview: Jingle Brawl

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #4 hits stores Wednesday. Robin and Zatanna join forces with a jolly rescue team to face off against the Silent Knight in an epic holiday showdown!

Article Summary Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #4 lands December 18th, packed with holiday action!

Robin and Zatanna team up with Mary Marvel and more to battle the formidable Silent Knight.

The climactic holiday showdown occurs in the Hollow Kingdom with epic superhero maneuvers.

Robin's and Zatanna's fortunes change as they accompany the most awesome rescue team in Christmas history: Mary Marvel! Robotman! Metamorpho! Etrigan the Demon! Following the greatest tracker of the north, Mrs. Claus. All our heroes come together in the Hollow Kingdom, where the Silent Knight has gathered his forces and enough power to take his final form. The epic showdown battle of the year comes in under the wire this December!

BATMAN/SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #4

DC Comics

1024DC203

1024DC204 – Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #4 Riccardo Federici Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Lukas Ketner, Michele Bandini (CA) Bernard Chang

Robin's and Zatanna's fortunes change as they accompany the most awesome rescue team in Christmas history: Mary Marvel! Robotman! Metamorpho! Etrigan the Demon! Following the greatest tracker of the north, Mrs. Claus. All our heroes come together in the Hollow Kingdom, where the Silent Knight has gathered his forces and enough power to take his final form. The epic showdown battle of the year comes in under the wire this December!

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $3.99

