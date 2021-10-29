Batman Superman Authority Special #1 Preview: Batman Goes Dark

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. A lot of people believe that, out of Batman and Superman, Superman is the one with all the uptight hangups, but in reality, it's the other way around. That's why Superman led the way in forming The Authority, and it's Batman who will have to come crawling back asking to borrow the team for his own grimdark purposes. Check out a preview of Batman Superman Authority Special #1 below.

BATMAN SUPERMAN AUTHORITY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0921DC067

0921DC068 – BATMAN SUPERMAN AUTHORITY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B JEEHYUNG LEE CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Trevor Hairsine, Jonathan Glapion, Ben Templesmith (CA) Rodolfo Migliari

Following Mongul's brazen attack on Earth, Superman's world has been turned upside down: conflict between Atlantis and the surface world, the discovery of an immensely powerful new element, dead refugees with mysterious ties to Krypton, and expulsion from the Justice League! When Superman re-forms the experimental, antiestablishment Authority to join him in liberating Warworld, Batman comes to them with a request: join him for one unorthodox, off-the-books mission first, one he could never ask the Justice League to be a part of…and one he doesn't expect everyone to come back from.

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $5.99

