Batman/Superman: World's Finest #6 Preview: Dick Joins the Circus

Lost in time and with nothing better to do, Dick Grayson finds a job working in the circus again in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #6. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #6

DC Comics

0622DC110

0622DC111 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #6 Terry Dodson Cover – $4.99

0622DC112 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #6 Rafa Sandoval Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

THE FLYING GRAYSON FLIES THROUGH TIME! The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there's one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick! Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in time like some kind of chrono-Home Alone…and to find him, Batman and Superman will need to get creative!

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

