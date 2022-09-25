Batman: The Audio Adventures #1 Preview: Origin Story

Harley Quinn gets an Audio Adventures origin in this preview of Batman: The Audio Adventures #1, a comic based on the podcast based on the comics. Or to put it another way, our old friend, the comics industry mascot, the ouroboros strikes again!

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #1

DC Comics

0722DC088

0722DC089 – Batman: The Audio Adventures #1 Michael Allred Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis McNicholas (A) Anthony Marques, J. Bone (CA) Dave Johnson

Don't touch that dial! Picking up right after the season finale of the award-winning podcast, Batman: The Audio Adventures continues in this new seven-issue miniseries! A string of attacks has plagued Gotham's seedy underbelly, sending criminals into a panic. But it's not Batman who is striking at the heart of the city, it's a group of mysterious assailants on the hunt for an ancient artifact. As Batman hunts down these assassins, he finds clues that keep drawing him to their true goal: the sword of King Scimitar!

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

