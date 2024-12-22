Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #20 Preview: Grant Bat-Finale

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #20 hits stores this Thursday, wrapping up the series with time-hopping tales, mirror mazes, and mysterious tattoos. A festive finale for the Dark Knight!

Article Summary Batman: The Brave and the Bold #20 drops Dec 26th, final issue packed with twists and time-travel tales.

Witness Zatanna and Bat-Mite's secret history as Plastic Man and Wonder Woman get trapped.

Follow the mystery of Batman's spreading tattoo in this thrilling holiday finale.

THE CAN'T-MISS FINAL ISSUE! Written by Ty Templeton, Simone Di Meo, Dave Wielgosz and Michael Conrad Art by Ty Templeton, Simone Di Meo, Nikola Cizmesija and Christopher Mitten Zatanna and Bat-Mite's unexpected history is revealed in a time-hopping feature story from Ty Templeton! Plastic Man and Wonder Woman have infiltrated the Mirror House in search of the stolen Lasso of Truth, but will they ever make their way out? Animal Man's unexpected team-up reaches its stunning conclusion! Batman awakens to find himself with a tattoo…but why is it spreading? Find out in this thrilling final issue!

Ho ho ho, what a festive finale we have here! It seems Batman is getting an unexpected gift this holiday season in the form of a spreading tattoo. LOLtron wonders if the Dark Knight will soon resemble a walking Christmas tree, adorned with inky ornaments. And speaking of decorations, Plastic Man and Wonder Woman seem to be trapped in their very own holiday snow globe – the Mirror House. Perhaps they'll find their way out by following the star atop Wonder Woman's tiara!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #20

DC Comics

1024DC128

1024DC129 – Batman: The Brave and the Bold #20 Aaron Bartling Cover – $7.99

1024DC130 – Batman: The Brave and the Bold #20 Tula Lotay Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

THE CAN'T-MISS FINAL ISSUE! Written by Ty Templeton, Simone Di Meo, Dave Wielgosz and Michael Conrad Art by Ty Templeton, Simone Di Meo, Nikola Cizmesija and Christopher Mitten Zatanna and Bat-Mite's unexpected history is revealed in a time-hopping feature story from Ty Templeton! Plastic Man and Wonder Woman have infiltrated the Mirror House in search of the stolen Lasso of Truth, but will they ever make their way out? Animal Man's unexpected team-up reaches its stunning conclusion! Batman awakens to find himself with a tattoo…but why is it spreading? Find out in this thrilling final issue!

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $7.99

