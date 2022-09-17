Batman: The Knight #9 Preview: In Search of Ra's Al Ghul

Bruce and Anton head into the desert in this preview of Batman: The Knight #9 where they find the headquarters of Ra's Al Ghul. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #9

DC Comics

0722DC129

0722DC130 – Batman: The Knight #9 Riccardo Federici Cover – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Bruce Wayne has traveled the world learning from the best to be the best. Class time is now over, and the final exam is here! Enter…the Demon's Head!

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $4.99

