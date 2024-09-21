Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #1 Preview

Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #1 hits stores this Wednesday. Will Gotham's darkest night become its final dawn? Jeph Loeb returns to conclude his legendary saga.

Article Summary Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #1 concludes Jeph Loeb's iconic saga with a 10-part mystery.

Gotham faces a new nightmare this Wednesday, September 25th, as Halloween threatens Jim Gordon's life.

A rotating cast of top artists honors the legacy of Tim Sale in this much-anticipated final act.

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. In issue one, Gotham City learns to fear Halloween once more as a terrible event threatens to destroy Jim Gordon's life and puts Batman and Robin's teamwork to the test more than ever before. In a city of liars, masked vigilantes, and criminals…can anyone be trusted?

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN – THE LAST HALLOWEEN #1

DC Comics

0724DC009

0724DC010 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #1 Cover – $4.99

0724DC011 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #1 Jim Lee Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Tim Sale

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. In issue one, Gotham City learns to fear Halloween once more as a terrible event threatens to destroy Jim Gordon's life and puts Batman and Robin's teamwork to the test more than ever before. In a city of liars, masked vigilantes, and criminals…can anyone be trusted?

In Shops: 9/25/2024

SRP: $4.99

