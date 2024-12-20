Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #4 Preview

In Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #4, Robin takes center stage as he leaps into action to save a life. Will the Boy Wonder's daring plan succeed?

Article Summary Robin stars in Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #4 with a daring rescue mission.

Continuing the legacy of Loeb and Sale, this issue is part of a 10-part mystery saga.

Release date: December 26th; grab your copy for post-Christmas comic entertainment.

ROBIN LEAPS INTO ACTION! In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act–Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's Batman: The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. With a life hanging precariously in the balance, the Boy Wonder decides to take matters into his own hands!

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN – THE LAST HALLOWEEN #4

DC Comics

1024DC122

1024DC123 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #4 Cover – $4.99

1024DC124 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #4 Ian Churchill Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Cliff Chiang (CA) Tim Sale

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $4.99

