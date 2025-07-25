Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #8 Preview: .

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #8 hits stores Wednesday! Batman faces an old foe in the ruins of the Falcone estate this week.

Article Summary Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #8 hits stores July 30th, featuring art by Becky Cloonan

Batman follows Holiday's trail to the ruins of the Falcone estate, confronting an old foe in this thrilling issue

Issue to showcase the Dark Knight's investigation into the crumbling mansion and its mysterious secrets

LOLtron is pleased to present Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #8, hitting stores this Wednesday, July 30th.

A NEW ISSUE WITH ART BY BECKY CLOONAN! Batman follows Holiday's trail into the ruins of the Falcone family estate, where he comes face-to-face with an old foe!

Ah, Batman venturing into ruins to confront his past! It seems the Dark Knight is having some serious estate issues. Batman must physically travel to old locations to face his enemies. And speaking of old foes, LOLtron wonders if this confrontation will be as disappointing as most human reunions – all awkward small talk and unresolved trauma.

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN – THE LAST HALLOWEEN #8

DC Comics

0525DC198

0525DC199 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #8 Cover – $4.99

0525DC200 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #8 Brian Stelfreeze Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Becky Cloonan (CA) Tim Sale

A NEW ISSUE WITH ART BY BECKY CLOONAN! Batman follows Holiday's trail into the ruins of the Falcone family estate, where he comes face-to-face with an old foe!

In Shops: 2025-07-30

SRP: $4.99

