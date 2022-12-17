Batman vs. Robin #4 Preview: In This Preview, Batman… MUST DIE!!!

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #4

DC Comics

1022DC025

1022DC026 – Batman vs. Robin #4 Simone Di Meo Cover – $6.99

1022DC027 – Batman vs. Robin #4 Sweeney Boo Cover – $6.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

As the final battle erupts between Batman and Robin at the heart of Lazarus Island, a strange tremor rocks the combatants to their senses… This isn't an island at all–it's a volcano! With the Devil Nezha pulling the strings and unbelievable transformative power about to explode out into the world, our heroes have no choice but to do the unthinkable–fall back! A battle between father and son goes global as the Earth enters into the Lazarus Planet…

In Shops: 12/20/2022

SRP: $5.99

