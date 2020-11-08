Batman, X-Men, Thor and Crossover Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. This week four titles dominated sales, Batman, X-Men, Thor and Crossover, giving Donny Cates two for four. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller comics of the week

Batman #102 X-Men #14 Thor #9 Crossover #1 Marauders #14 Wolverine Black White and Blood #1 Justice League #56 DCeased Dead Planet #5 Avengers #38 Amazing Spider-Man .LR #51

Ssalefish Comics: It was a bit of a lighter week from both Marvel and DC, with Batman and X-Men carrying the brunt of the sales, and a healthy boost from Donny Cates' new book, Crossover, which clocked in at 3rd. Marvel ultimately had the most titles in the top 10 by virtue of having more come out, in general, but it's worth noting that it was one of those rarer weeks in which Boom and Image both got titles on our bestseller list, with the Mighty Moprhin relaunch performing well.

Famous Faces and Funnies: Donny Cates stands on the Top of the FFF Weekly Top Ten with Crossover taking the #1 spot, Thor hitting #3 and Web of Venom Empyre's End rounding out the list at #10. Crossover was a big hit at our store (as I'm sure it was almost everywhere) but sales were definitely bolstered by our store exclusive cover drawn by the incredible Karl Moline. Almost every regular opted for a copy which is great to see! I really believe in this book and I'm excited to see where it goes from here. Batman of course was near the top of the list at #2. Three Jokers #3 is still selling incredibly well as well. That's a title we'll be selling regularly for a while. Another book that has some staying power is Spawn 311, specifically the Chadwick Boseman homage cover. We are still selling a good amount of just those covers (between the full color and the black and white) as well as one or two of the other covers. It was our #7 book this week. A comic we probably could've sold more of was the Wolverine Black White & Blood. But the misprint meant we had to take the variants off the shelf and missed out on some of those sales. Hopefully those people still care about the book when it's printed properly. X-Men and Maruaders both hit the Top Ten at #6 and #9 respectively. Everyone who was going to jump onto X of Swords already has, now we play the game of seeing who slowly drops off as the event winds up and then down.

Graham Crackers Comics: Very Nice to see any INDY book hit the TOP 10. First time in months! Hope CROSSOVER can keep the interest going! Everything else was the usual suspects ranking as they tend to rank…

Notable Sales: Fantastic Four #52, low grade, $325 – 1st Black Panther