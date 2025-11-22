Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: battleworld

Battleworld #3 Preview: Pym's Big Plan or Big Mess?

WELCOME TO THE PITT! With powers seemingly unmatched, KORVAC keeps our heroes trapped within Battleworld. But Hank Pym has a plan: recruiting KEN CONNELL, THE STAR BRAND! Only problem is…can Star Brand be trusted? PLUS: The most surprising costume reveal in 40 years!

Battleworld #3

by Christos Gage & Marcus To, cover by Leinil Yu

WELCOME TO THE PITT! With powers seemingly unmatched, KORVAC keeps our heroes trapped within Battleworld. But Hank Pym has a plan: recruiting KEN CONNELL, THE STAR BRAND! Only problem is…can Star Brand be trusted? PLUS: The most surprising costume reveal in 40 years!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621324500311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621324500319 – BATTLEWORLD #3 PHILIP TAN VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621324500321 – BATTLEWORLD #3 NICK BRADSHAW 5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT C – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621324500341 – BATTLEWORLD #3 MIKE MCKONE HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621324500351 – BATTLEWORLD #3 ROD REIS VENOM 252 VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621324500361 – BATTLEWORLD #3 PHILIP TAN VENOM VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

