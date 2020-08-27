Batwing #19 and #20 Sell For $1000 on eBay After DC Black Batman News

At the DC Fandome event, it was confirmed what Bleeding Cool had been reporting since the middle of last year, that John Ridley, screenwriter of 12 Years A Slave, would be writing Batman, with a new black lead. The show suggested what we had also been claiming, that it would be Luke Fox, the second Batwing.

When we ran the original story, that would have been the status quo for the entire DC Universe, and the series would have been the main ongoing Batman monthly, relaunching after Batman #100 with a new Batman #101, as part of DC Comics' 5G publishing initiative. Now this is going to be a mini-series and won't affect the ongoing continuity of the character in the rest of the DC Universe. But this doesn't seem to have dampened the collector mentality at all.

When we first ran the story in 2019, the value of Luke Fox's first appearance rocketed to $90 and above on eBay. After that without any supporting news, and with the departure of 5G creator Dan DiDio, and the word that 5G was being abandoned by DC Comics, the value dropped. But after DC Fandome, it took off like a rocket again. These are confirmed eBay sales in the past week.

If you picked up any copies when Bleeding Cool first ran this story, it is possible a good idea to sell around now, before anyone realises that, in the main Batman titles, Bruce Wayne will continue to be Batman. Unless of course, the new series inspires a movie of its own – and Luke Fox is the Batman on the movie screen as well? If that happens, for Batwing #19 and #20, well, the sky is the limit. As ever, you make your own call…