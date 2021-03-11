Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson to Write Story in Batman: Urban Legends

Camrus Johnson will pen a story in the upcoming Batman: Urban Legends #4 starring Luke Fox, the character he plays on DCTV's Batwoman. The move to allow Johnson to write stories that he may later act out when the story is adapted by his TV show threatens to upend the balance of power in the comics-to-adaptation pipeline that could shake the superhero industrial complex to its very foundations.

For more on that very real possibility, we spoke with very real person and world-renowned comics seismologist, Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.

"Since the dawn of time, clear rules have existed, rules that make the business make sense," Puffinbottoms explained. "Creators create the stories. Actors act out the stories. Corporations ruthlessly exploit both for profit. If the actors are now to also create the stories, what's next? Will corporations act them out? Will creators actually profit off them? That would be madness!"

Indeed. Here's everything listed in the DC Press Release for Batman: Urban Legends #4, in stores June 8th:

The Penultimate chapter of the Grifter story is here! Grifter's walking a deadly line between Lucius Fox and HALO's plan…can he survive the endgame? Oh, and yeah, now Superman is after him!

As old wounds threaten to Sabotage Batman and Red Hood's investigation into the Cheerdrop drug turning Gotham City upside down they run afoul of Gotham's coldest criminal MR. FREEZE! And the force behind the Cheerdrops will be banking on the former dynamic duo's demise…

TIM DRAKE has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is seeking a new purpose, but what he finds is a string of young adult kidnappings committed by someone known only as "The Chaos Monster" will Tim be able to get to the root of the kidnappings or will he fall prey to them? Critically acclaimed Future State Robin Eternal writer Meghan Fitzmartin returns to tell this Tim Drake story with rising star artist Belén Ortega

Acclaimed creator and actor Camrus Johnson writes an action-packed story featuring Luke Fox—the character he portrays on The CW's hit television series BATWOMAN! Batman: Urban Legends #4, publishing on June 8, will feature stories and art by Chip Zdarsky, Meghan Fitzmartin, Matthew Rosenberg, Camrus Johnson, Eddy Barrows, Belén Ortega, Ryan Benjamin, Marcus To, Eber Ferriera, and more, with a cover Jorge Molina and variant covers by Dustin Nguyen and Irvin Rodrigues.

And we couldn't let you leave without some variant covers. Literally. We're contractually obligated to post as many of them as possible. Here you go: