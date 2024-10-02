Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Beast, cyclops

The Beast Slams Cyclops For Leaving His Wife And Kid (Spoilers)

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic #17 from Alex Paknadel and Phillip Sevy sees Cyclops and Beast deal with their new mutant rescuee.

Scott Summers has had a time of it, as Cyclops. In 1986, X-Men editorial demanded that the original X-Men team of Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Angel, Iceman and Beast join the new X-Factor series, despite Cyclops being married to Madelyne Pryor, having a kid, Nathan, and retiring from the X-Men.

So they decided to have Cyclops desert Madelyne Pryor and Nathan Summers when he discovered that his former girlfriend, Jean Grey, Marvel Girl, had returned from the dead. This then left Madelyne unprotected when her genetic creator, Mister Sinister, attacked, allowing Sinister to kidnap Nathan and trigger Madelyne to become the Goblin Queen, again manipulated by Sinister and the demons of Inferno.

It's not exactly like this has been ignored over the years. And they totally rewrote it for the X-Men 97 animated series so that Cyclops would not abandon his family, when the same storyline emerged. But maybe it hasn't been said in just the same way as it was in this week's X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic #17 from Alex Paknadel and Phillip Sevy. As Cyclops and Beast deal with their new mutant rescuee, Blankslate.

I mean, yeah. But… yeah. Is this a sign that the Beast is about to go all mad fascist scientist on us again quite so soon? Maybe not.

Looks like Blankslate is taking the impersonation a little bit further, and has downloaded some additional Hankness into their mutant mix…

Blankslate, more than Mimic or Mystique, they are something new. And they seem to have quite the mouth on them as well….

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #17

Published September 30, 2024

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Phillip Sevy

A mutant with the ability to shapeshift has decided to take on Hank McCoy's identity, causing a stir between the original Beast and his fellow X-Men. Can the two mutants put their differences aside and find common ground?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!