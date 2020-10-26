Behemoth Says Goodbye To 2020 And Hello To Steambound in January 2021

Behemoth is saying goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021 with a one-shot comic called… 2020. By Nicolas Brondo. Is that a bit too much on the nose? And they are launching a new series, set a little further away, Steambound by Giuseppe Andreozzi and Lorenzo Di Santo. Here are their January 2021 solicitations.

A post-apocalyptic warrior reaches the end of a long hunt for mutant giants in an abandoned city at the end of the world and can finally rest. 2020 is behind us now.In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

Pandora. It is easy to get lost on the streets of megacities, like our protagonists, Hound, Yaeger, and Alice have. Raised together and linked by friendship and spider addiction, Hound is a knight of the order's restricted council, while Yaeger, genetically modified, works for the city's criminal cartels. Alice's request for help will force the group to join again.In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

2040, Goddard. A team of aspiring heroes is set to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of Barnabas Jones, the city's biggest hero. A dystopian saga that could reveal not only the secret to immortality but also the recipe of the most delicious triple-decker sandwich in the universe. Welcome to Goddard.In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

Strange things are afoot in Bad City. The Iranian ghost town, home to prostitutes, junkies, pimps and other sordid souls, is a bastion of depravity and hopelessness where a lonely vampire, The Girl, stalks the town's most unsavory inhabitants. Collects the first two standalone stories.In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

Based on the multi-million unit selling video game franchise, Hotline Miami, this issue takes an intermission from Chris's story and tells the story of another masked killer within the Hotline Miami universe.In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

In this new adventure, Douglas' grandmother is kidnapped and he's forced to return to Brazil and confront the past in a painful way. Childhood memories are confused with the present, bringing back memories that Douglas would like to be buried forever.In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

