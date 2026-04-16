Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, blind bags, man of action

Ben 10 #1 Has Had Over 82,000 Orders From Comic Shops

Ben 10 #1 has had over 82,000 orders from comic book shops, but the publisher thinks it's been underordered

Article Summary Ben 10 #1 comic hits 82,000 retailer orders, with Dynamite CEO claiming it's still under-ordered for demand.

Includes 13,000+ blind bag copies and 16,000+ retailer exclusives among total orders, driving collector interest.

Man of Action team returns, promising a definitive, updated take on Ben Tennyson and the Omnitrix lore.

Special variants, high-end covers, and signed incentives add excitement to Ben 10’s comic book relaunch.

Ben 10 #1, the new comic book series from the show's original creators, Man of Action, is published by Dynamite Entertainment. For the first week of May 2026, it has had orders from retailers of over 82,000. Dynamite Entertainment's CEO – and the owner of the largest comic book publisher owned by one person, Nick Barrucci, says, " The initial orders were at 6,000 units, and these days, initial orders are about 25% to 30% of FOC numbers. That means we should have sold between 18,600 and 24,000 copies. But as we released more information on the series, orders were picking up even before FOC. That shows how fans and retailers reacted to the information that was rolled out and how great this series is. And I truly think that the book is under-ordered and may be hard to get in comic stores for fans who did not pre-order it. If fans did not pre-order the new #1, they should reserve copies now."

"Let me give more information, as the breakdown is as follows. 13,000 plus copies of the over 82,000 units were the Mystery Blind Bags, and about 16,000 plus were retailer exclusives, and limited-edition high-end covers. Still strong numbers at over 53,000 units, but man, we can feel that it's not nearly enough for demand. Joe Casey, who is lead writer on the first story arc, and the rest of the Man of Action Team of Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau and Steven T. Seagle, all worked very hard on the series. They put their heart and souls into the series, and the passion shows. I can't wait for retailers to have these in their hands and fans to pick them up. There are incredible plans for promotions for sell-through, and the excitement will just build from there. Wait till we announce what is happening in issues #2 and up"

We will, Nick, we will. Pitched as an Ultimate/Absolute take on Ben 10, closer to what Man Of Action intended than what a studio would allow, they also offered a FOC exclusive variant by artist Cormac Hughes in homage to Pitt #1…

…a mystery blind bag, which guarantees a foil virgin variant in every bag which normally sell for $29.99, but were offered at $10.99, and a 1: 50 copy incentive signed by all four creators of Ben 10.

Ben 10 #1

Writer: Joe Casey, Artist: Robert Carey

Cover Artists: Robert Carey, Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, Eric Canete

A fresh take on a 21st Century classic! Fan favorite BEN 10 returns in an all-new series that will appeal to longtime fans and new readers alike. When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? If the story sounds familiar, think again! This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – kicking off with writer Joe Casey, joined by amazing artist Robert Carey, with covers by Carey, Man of Action member Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and a special MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. ON SALE DATE: 5/6/2026

Ben 10 was a cartoon created by Man of Action (Duncan Rouleau, Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, and Steven T. Seagle) and produced by Cartoon Network Studio, in which Ben Tennyson, a young boy who finds a powerful alien device called the Omnitrix, a wristwatch-like gadget that lets him transform into various extraterrestrial beings with unique powers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!