Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, Grey Matter

Ben 10 Introduces Grey Matter To The Comics In September

Ben 10 introduces Grey Matter to the comic book series from Man Of Action and Dynamite in September

Article Summary Ben 10 #5 brings Grey Matter to the comics for the first time, marking a major debut for the iconic alien hero.

Steven T. Seagle writes and Robert Carey returns on art as Ben 10 faces Zombozo’s brainwashed circus threat.

Dynamite says Ben 10 remains one of comics’ hottest titles, with strong sales, sellouts, and multiple printings.

Ben must choose a risky strategy to save Grandpa Max in Ben 10 #5, on sale September 2, 2026 for $4.99.

Dynamite CEO and owner Nick Barrucci tells us about the upcoming Ben 10 comic book he's publishing, created by the Man Of Action boys… "Ben 10 #5 has the first appearance of Grey Matter! Steven T. Seagle is writing this issue, and man, it's GREAT! And Robert Carey continues to draw the interior! And let me give you a little more info on Ben 10! Issue #3: FOC numbers came in, and I will say, tongue-in-cheek, that the open order covers did not increase in sales but actually dropped by 56 units. That's incredible. that's less than 1/12% of a percent drop from #2 to #3. And I think once fans see what happens in #3, it may be another instant sell out, as #1 and #2 were, as they've gone to multiple printings! Ben 10 continues to be one of the hottest books in comics right now, on a monthly basis, placing in top 10 lists alongside Absolute titles, Amazing Spider-Man, and all the biggest hits. An entire wave of fans who have never stepped into stores before are flocking to pick up each chapter and sharing that enthusiasm across social media. With the debut of Zombozo in the preceding issue, #5 kicks off the first appearance of Grey Matter!"

Ah yes, Grey Matter. One of the original aliens in the Ben 10 franchise, he is the Omnitrix's DNA sample of a Galvan, the same species as the genius inventor Azmuth, from the planet Galvan Prime. A small, grey-skinned, frog-like bipedal alien, he has a

super/genius-level intelligence…

BEN 10 #5

Writer: Steven T. Seagle

Artist: Robert Carey

Cover A: Robert Carey

Cover B: Duncan Rouleau

Cover C: Dustin Nguyen

Cover D: Sebastian Piriz

Cover E: Eric Canete

Price: $4.99

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 9/2/2026

Ben has all the power of a number of new and strange alien forms at his disposal, but will any of them be enough to stop crazed clown Zombozo's mission to spread his brainwashed circus across the entire nation? Ben has an ally with a strategy he doesn't want to believe is true, but with Grandpa Max's life on the line Ben has to decide: Is it hero time? Or something else entirely…? And don't miss the comics debut of Grey Matter! This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur.

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