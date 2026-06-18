Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Debuts SDCC 2026 "You Lose" Street Fighter II Accessory Set

Jada Toys is continuing to build up its Ultra Street Fighter II collection with the new SDCC 2026 “You Lose” Accessory Set

Article Summary Jada Toys reveals the SDCC 2026 Street Fighter II “You Lose” Accessory Set for its popular 1/12 scale line.

The Street Fighter accessory pack includes 19 defeated head sculpts inspired by the game’s iconic “YOU LOSE” screens.

Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Cammy, Akuma, M. Bison and more get battle-worn portraits plus extra hands and accessories.

This SDCC 2026 Street Fighter exclusive launches at the Jada Toys booth and online at Jada Next Level on July 23.

It's that time of year again, as companies begin lining up their exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and Jada Toys looks ready to step into the ring. They are back and expanding their widely popular Ultra Street Fighter II 1/12 scale line again, but instead of new fighters or alt costumes, a new accessory pack is on the way. The spotlight is now shifting to the aftermath of the fights from the hit Capcom game as Jada Toys unveils the Ultra Street Fighter II "You Lose" Accessory Set. Designed to recreate some of the franchise's iconic defeat screens, this SDCC exclusive features a full set of defeated portrait sculpts for the entire roster.

The set includes 19 newly sculpted "defeated" head portraits covering the full Jada Street Fighter lineup. That means battle-worn versions of characters like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Blanka, Balrog, Cammy, Dee Jay, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Sagat, M. Bison, Akuma, and more are all included. Each exclusive sculpt captures the bruised, exhausted look familiar from the game's iconic "YOU LOSE" screens. The set will also add a few additional accessories and swap-out hands for select characters, which is a nice addition. This SDCC 2026 exclusive will be available at the Jada Toys booth at SDCC and online on July 23 with Jada Next Level.

Ultra Street Fighter II "You Lose" Accessory Set (Exclusive)

"Experience one of the most iconic moments in fighting game history with the Ultra Street Fighter II "You Lose" Accessory Set from Jada Toys! Inspired by the unforgettable defeat screens that followed every hard-fought match, this premium accessory pack allows collectors to recreate the battered, bruised, and defeated expressions of the World Warriors from Ultra Street Fighter II."

"This comprehensive set includes defeated head sculpts for all 19 unique fighters in the Jada Toys Street Fighter lineup, bringing a whole new level of personality and storytelling to your collection. Whether you're displaying the aftermath of an intense battle, recreating classic arcade memories, or giving your figures even more display options, the "You Lose" Accessory Set delivers a unique tribute to one of the franchise's most memorable features."

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