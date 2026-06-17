Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

DC Comics' September 2026 Official Wonder Woman Wonder War Solicits

DC September 2026 Wonder Woman solicits with Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Stephanie Williams, Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica and Belén Ortega

Article Summary Wonder Woman #37 launches The Wonder War Act 2 on September 16, with Tom King and Daniel Sampere back on the series.

Steve Trevor and Trinity return from a dark future, racing to warn Wonder Woman about the child who becomes the Matriarch.

Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1 arrives September 30, a 48-page special by Stephanie Williams and Leah Williams.

The Matriarch battles through Hell and the River of Fire, as DC’s September 2026 Wonder Woman solicits expand the saga.

The Matriarch crawls her way through Hell and back in a new 48-page special, and Steve Trevor and Trinity return to the present in Wonder Woman #37. Act 2 of The Wonder War storyline by Tom King and Daniel Sampere begins in Wonder Woman #37 on the 16th of September as the pair return to the ongoing series, while Stephanie Williams, Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica and Belén Ortega add the Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1, a 48-page special out on the 30th of September, focused on the protagonist of the Wonder War future set storyline.

Wonder Woman #37

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere (CA) David Nakayama, Kyuyong Eom, and Mahmud A. Asrar.

The Wonder War" continues! Steve Trevor and his daughter Trinity arrive in the present after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Matriarch 20 years in the future. Now they must find Wonder Woman and convince her of the threat a seemingly innocent child will pose in the years to come. Will the truth prevail? Don't miss the exciting first chapter of "The Wonder War Act 2/ September 16 $4.99

Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War

(W) Stephanie Williams, Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Belén Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere, Kyuyong Eom, Guillem March, Leirix

We witness the Matriarch's inferno. After the shocking events of Wonder Woman #34, the Matriarch must crawl her way through Hell and back to the land of the living to stop Steve Trevor and Trinity from changing the past. The only thing that stands in her way is a river filled with the souls of heroes and villains alike who perished by her hand. Retribution is coming for the Matriarch. Will she survive it, or is she doomed to fate? September 30 $5.99

"In the Matriarch Special, Leah and I are exploring a single motif: conviction versus doubt," said Stephanie Williams. "The Fates take Lyssa's Green Lantern ring and send her alone onto the Phlegethon, the River of Fire she was warned about as a girl. This leaves her isolated, compelled to confront her own fears and uncertainties. We're intentionally paralleling the events of 'The Wonder War Act 2' that begins earlier in September. While Tom and Dani fight the external war in Wonder Woman #37, Eduardo, Belén, Leah and I are following Lyssa's internal struggle after she chooses fate over freedom."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!