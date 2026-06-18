Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, newlitg

DC's Batman September 2026 Solicits In The Daily LITG, 18th June 2026

DC's Batman September and October 2026 Solicits for Bad Seeds was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Batman September and October 2026 solicits for Bad Seeds lead Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories of the day.

DC’s Batman-driven headlines sit alongside top comics news, from Gotham launches to Wonder Woman and Legion updates.

Daily LITG revisits Batman trends across the years, including Red Hood, Batmobile Hot Wheels, and Absolute Batman.

Batman fans also get a wider snapshot of Bleeding Cool’s biggest recent exclusives, solicitations, spoilers, and rankings.

DC's Batman September and October 2026 Solicits for Bad Seeds was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC's Batman September and October 2026 Solicits for Bad Seeds and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The End Of The Bat Family With Red Hood #1

LITG two years ago, Batmobile Hot Wheels for SDCC

LITG three years ago, Pelia's accent

LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison Replaces RTD

LITG five years ago, Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG

LITG six years ago, it wasn't just Cameron Stewart

Claims made against Cameron Stewart – and the subsequent reaction of DC Comics editorial and those of the Ice Cream Man comic at Image, dominated traffic on the site. We used the image from Fight Club above as a reminder that it's also a time to look at ourselves.

House of X, seven years ago

A year ago, House of X had yet to launch. Seems like a lifetime ago,

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dean Mullaney , co-founder of Eclipse Comics

, co-founder of Eclipse Comics Brian C. Boerner , Topps Comics design director

, Topps Comics design director Linda Lessmann Rhinehold – comic book colourist

– comic book colourist Patrick Gerard , writer of Ungrounded

, writer of Ungrounded Vince Hernandez, writer for Aspen

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!