Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, newlitg
DC's Batman September 2026 Solicits In The Daily LITG, 18th June 2026
DC's Batman September and October 2026 Solicits for Bad Seeds was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- Batman September and October 2026 solicits for Bad Seeds lead Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories of the day.
- DC’s Batman-driven headlines sit alongside top comics news, from Gotham launches to Wonder Woman and Legion updates.
- Daily LITG revisits Batman trends across the years, including Red Hood, Batmobile Hot Wheels, and Absolute Batman.
- Batman fans also get a wider snapshot of Bleeding Cool’s biggest recent exclusives, solicitations, spoilers, and rankings.
DC's Batman September and October 2026 Solicits for Bad Seeds was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
DC's Batman September and October 2026 Solicits for Bad Seeds and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- DC Comics Launch Gotham Central, Gotham General And Streets Of Gotham
- DC Comics' September 2026 Official Wonder Woman Wonder War Solicits
- Amazing Spider-Man #31… What Did Uncle Ben Do? (Spoilers)
- A New Legion Of Super-Heroes With Joshua Williamson
- DC Comics' New Female Teen Super-Team, Princesses Of The DC Universe
- Marvel To Do Alien Vs X-Men AVX With Kieron Gillen & Chris Claremont
- Exclusive: IDW Publishing September 2026 Official Full Solicits
- Gambit: Gone #1 From Marvel In September, And Rogue X Gambit For 2027
- Dan Panosian Writes And Draws Wolverine On A Motorcycle
- Doctor Doom All-In-One by Al Ewing & Alessandro Cappuccio, Movie-Style
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Exclusive: Oni Press Official September 2026 Full Solicits… Archie!
- Exclusive: IDW Publishing September 2026 Official Full Solicits
- Yet Another Doctor Doom Marvel Comic, Now With Namor & Black Panther
- Dstlry Official August 2026 Solicits With A Mischief Of Magpies
- Escape From Chicago to Follow Escape From New York in September 2026
- Pornsak Pichetshote On The Future Of Absolute Green Arrow (Spoilers)
- Absolute Clayface And Absolute Batman #21 (Spoilers)
- Guillem March Sets Us Up With Ofiusa In September From Image Comics
- Barbara Gordon As The Bat In The Daily LITG, 17th June 2026
LITG one year ago, The End Of The Bat Family With Red Hood #1
- The End Of The Bat Family With Red Hood #1, A Mature Readers Ongoing
- Spider-Man Splits In Two In Marvel's September 2025 Solicits
- Captain Kirk Is Back From The Dead In New Star Trek For September 2025
- Robert Kirkman And David Finch Announce Their New Series, Skinbreaker
- Countdown Star Jensen Ackles on His Daughter Expecting "The Rookie"
- King of the Hill Season 14 Official Poster: The King Is Back
- Marvel Revives Starbrand & Maestro For Secret Wars Battleworld Series
- Another, Bigger Problem With DC's Krypto Superboy Facsimile Comic
- Mike Mignola Writes & Draws New Graphic Novel, Uri Tupka And The Gods
- A Very Naked Absolute Batman #10 From Scott Snyder And Nick Dragotta
- Boba Fett Gets A Black, White And Red Star Wars Series In September
- A Final Frontier For Scotty And Uhura (Star Trek Omega Spoilers)
- Godzilla Destroys X-Men's Universe in Marvel September 2025 Solicits
- Vampirella Halloween Special Vs New York Serial Killers
- Ignition Press Will Have A Pop-Up Thing At San Diego Comic-Con
- Professor Mark D. White Asks If The Fantastic Four Have Any Ethics?
- At Fifteen, A New Scholastic Graphic Novel by Remy Lai and Basia Tran
- Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover in The Daily LITG, 17th June 2025
LITG two years ago, Batmobile Hot Wheels for SDCC
- Build Up a Batman Batmobile Collection with Hot Wheels for SDCC
- Joshua Williamson Quits Batman And Robin And Green Arrow, But Not Yet
- How Young Bruce Will Lend A Hand Going Forward (Batman #149 Spoilers)
- Jim Lee's Inking Partner Scott Williams on Francesco Mattina and A.I.
- Marvel Comics Gets A Brand New Logo
- Diana Loves Cheetah? Wonder Woman #10 On The Oldest Of Love Interests
- Invincible Iron Man #19 Preview: When Rhodes Rage Explodes
- New DC Comics Platinum Edition Figures Unveiled McFarlane Toys
- Mattel Unveils SDCC Hot Wheels Marvel Secret Wars RacerVerse
- Andor Season 2: Writers Reportedly Confirmed for Final Season
- My Happy Marriage: Yen Audio to Publish Audiobook Adaptation in Nov.
- Pre-Jetsons Science Fiction Comedy of Dan DeCarlo's Jetta, at Auction
- Superman: James Gunn, Isabela Merced Honor Hawkgirl Anniversary
- Owen Fitzgerald Unleashed on ACG's Dizzy Dames, at Auction
- Blood Hunt Beats Transformers in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Classic Archie Comics Covers with Betty & Veronica, Up for Auction
- Russell Stamm's Invisible Scarlet O'Neil in Her Own Series, at Auction
- Daniel Warren Johnson & Riley Rossmo Launch The Moon Is Following Us
- Marvel Cancelling Iron Man in the Daily LITG, 16th of June, 2024
LITG three years ago, Pelia's accent
- Strange New Worlds: Carol Kane on Pelia's Accent, Star Trek Universe
- Star Trek/Boston Legal: Walter Koenig Praises Denny Crane, Not Shatner
- Batman: Caped Crusader "Everything" Bruce Timm Wanted to Do In BTAS
- South Park Creators on Casa Bonita Renovation: From "Joke" to Revival
- Donald Trump Blames Mutants For His Misfortunes
- The Flash: Here's Why The "Missing Scenes" Ploy Backfired [SPOILERS]
- The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Discovers That DC Character White Rabbit Exists
- The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself in The Daily LITG, 16th June 2023
- AEW Collision Gets Announce Team as Elton John Betrays WWE
- Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
- Finding Camellia: Ize to Publish English Edition of Korean Manhwa
- Remy Boydell's 920London, Now a Music Track From Rook and ESPer99
- Now Marvel Is Shipping Loki And Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch
- What Comes Next For Hasbro's Void Rivals? #2 Digs Into Back Story
- Madam Satan Crossed Over Archie Horror Titles in September
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03 in The Daily LITG, 17th June 2023
LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison Replaces RTD
- Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
- The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
- Mark Brooks Fixes Makkari Of The Eternals' Skin Tone Error
- DC Comics Full September 2022 Solicits – Mostly Batman As Always
- Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
- Grant Morrison Plans For Todd McFarlane's Spawn Before Dropping Them
- New Fantastic Four #1 Pulped Over Error, Reprinted
- Shiny Meltan Returns To Pokémon GO For TCG Event
- DC Comics Pulls Listing For Andy Muschietti's Ezra Miller Flash Cover
- DC Comics September 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- The Golden Age Lady Blackhawk in Military Comics #20, Up for Auction
- Marvel Grabs Another Fox License, Planet Of The Apes
- Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
- PrintWatch: Fortnite/Marvel Second Prints Will Not Have Digital Codes
- Comic Book Creators Remember Tim Sale, Who Died Yesterday
- Free Sandman Special Editions In Comic Shops When Netflix Show Drops
- Grant Morrison's Doctor Who in the Daily LITG, 17th June, 2022
LITG five years ago, Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- DC Comics Cancels Batman And Wonder Woman Collections
- Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
- Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Card Back Designs For Maul and Ahsoka
- Night Court: Lacretta Joins NBC's Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot
- DC Comics Cancellations in The Daily LITG, 17th June 2021
- Comics Folk On… Comic Book Piracy – Again
- Mass Effect Liara T'Soni Gets 2,000 Piece Statue From BioWare
- Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Chimes on Schumacher Cut and Catwoman
- What Today's Massive X-Men Spoilers Say About Wolverine's Genitalia
- Black Manta, New 6-Issue Series by Chuck Brown & Valentine De Landro
- Odinn's Eye. Weekly, Joshua Dysart & Tomas Giorello, Bad Idea Final 5
- Hero Trade Gets Bad Idea Final 5 Series By Matt Kindt & David Lapham
- First Ghost Rider in Marvel Spotlight #5 Goes for Record $264,000
- Pyrate Queen #1 by Peter Milligan & Adam Pollina – Bad Idea Final 5
- Improbable Previews: Once Upon a Time in the Savage Land…
- RefuseXLast Resorts, Kindt, Sauvage, Russell, Pollina, Bad Idea Final5
- Skybound X #1 Tops 86,000 Orders at FOC – It's Not Enough
- Lemmy Gets His Own Motörhead Graphic Novel
- "Dr. Doom" and Gus Ricca's Cover of Dynamic Comics #11 at Auction
- Bernie Wrightson House Of Secrets #100 Original Cover Art at Auction
- Monster Kill Squad by Christos Gage, Tomas Giorello, Bad Idea Final 5
- A New Host For Toxin In Marvel's Extreme Carnage: Toxin #1, September
- YA Novelist Samira Ahmed and Andrés Genolet Ms Marvel #1 in September
- Glory At Chris Ware Original Acme Novelty Library Artwork At Auction
- Last Ronin, X-Men and Masters Of The Universe Top Advance Reorders
- Two Pieces Of Alex Ross Original Painted Comic Book Art At Auction
- Dave Cockrum's First Appearance Of Krakoa Original Artwork At Auction
LITG six years ago, it wasn't just Cameron Stewart
Claims made against Cameron Stewart – and the subsequent reaction of DC Comics editorial and those of the Ice Cream Man comic at Image, dominated traffic on the site. We used the image from Fight Club above as a reminder that it's also a time to look at ourselves.
- DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Immortal Hulk to End With Its Fiftieth Issue
- Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
- Naruto Shippuden SDCC 2020 Exclusives Arrive at Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Reschedule Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Doctor Doom, Juggernaut
- Drew McIntyre Would Prefer Sewage in Wounds Over Sleeping With Lana
- Marvel Comics Announce Immortal She-Hulk, Spinning Out of Empyre
- No Blu-Rays and Reduced DVDs For Black Lightning?
- Wynonna Earp Team Thanks Fans for Fighting Like The Earpers They Are
House of X, seven years ago
A year ago, House of X had yet to launch. Seems like a lifetime ago,
- Marvel Posts Another Spider-Man Teaser, Dispelling All Prevailing Theories
- Marvel Reveals Designs for 6 New Characters for Powers of X, X-Men Relaunch
- Marvel Shocker: Joe Quesada Admits Donny Cates is Secret Love Child
- The Suit, Created by 'Scout Moriel' – and Jim Lee – From DC Comics
- SDCC 2019 Mattel Exclusives: Batman, She-Ra, MOTU, and More!
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Dean Mullaney, co-founder of Eclipse Comics
- Brian C. Boerner, Topps Comics design director
- Linda Lessmann Rhinehold – comic book colourist
- Patrick Gerard, writer of Ungrounded
- Vince Hernandez, writer for Aspen
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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