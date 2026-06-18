Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jason momoa, lobo, Skottie Young, supergirl

Is DC Comics Really Killing Lobo Off After The Supergirl Movie?

Is DC Comics Really Killing Lobo Off After The Supergirl Movie? That seems to be what they are saying...

Article Summary DC Comics' September 2026 solicits tease Lobo #7 as the start of The Last Death of Lobo, a supposedly final end.

Skottie Young and Jorge Corona launch a multipart Lobo story promising an unstoppable force that can kill him.

Lobo has died, regenerated, and returned before, making DC's promise of a permanent Lobo death especially bold.

The timing is striking, with Jason Momoa set to play Lobo in Supergirl as DC Comics hints at killing off the Main Man.

The new DC Comics September 2026 solicits and solicitations include the details for the new Lobo #7 comic by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona for DC Next Level. And promises "The road to the LAST DEATH OF LOBO starts here! The day you never thought would come again has come. Again. Beloved by many, recognised universally as (that wrestler guy, Mr Kiss, Pagliacci, or) DC's most space-faring antihero, the Man of Main is about to meet his match and his mortality! Do not miss a single chapter of this multipart magnum opus and the revelation of the unstoppable force that will totally, permanently kill fraggin' Lobo, of all people!"

Now, it is true, Lobo has died before. He has been able to regenerate from a drop of blood, leading to a Crisis of Infinite Lobos at one point. But he's also been to Heaven and Hell (mostly hell) and even got reincarnated as a woman once, though thankfully JK Rowling never noticed. But this time, DC Comics seems to be promising a very final death for Lobo. Which is quite a shame as he is about to get a big boost being played by Jason Momoa in the upcoming Supergirl movie. Will DC Comics really take this opportunity to off the main man? One way to get out of paying Simon Bisley likeness rights, I guess…

LOBO #7

STORY: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART: JORGE CORONA

COVER A: JORGE CORONA

The road to the LAST DEATH OF LOBO starts here! The day you never thought would come again has come. Again.

Beloved by many, recognized universally as (that wrestler guy, Mr. Kiss, Pagliacci, or) DC's most space-faring antihero, the Man of Main is about to meet his match and his mortality! Do not miss a single chapter of this multipart magnum opus and the revelation of the unstoppable force that will totally, permanently kill fraggin' Lobo, of all people!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

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