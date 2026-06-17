Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, DC Next Level, Joshua Williamson, legion, Legion Of Super Heroes, losh, michael j fox

A New Legion Of Super-Heroes With Joshua Williamson

A New Legion Of Super-Heroes With Joshua Williamson From DC Comics... and yes that is Michael J Fox

Article Summary Joshua Williamson is teasing a new Legion Of Super-Heroes series for DC, with an official announcement expected soon.

The new Legion Of Super-Heroes follows Darkseid’s Absolute Legion saga across DC All-In, Superman and DC K.O.

Superman Annual 2026: Year One Thousand sets up the Legion Of Super-Heroes return, with Mark Waid’s blessing.

Yesterday, Joshua Williamson changed his X profile to this new Legion logo and began posting covers to comic books related to The Legion Of Super-Heroes.

"LONG LIVE THE LEGION."

"You can't kill a dream."

"Its been so long since we've known heroes like these."

"LONG LIVE ALL THE LEGIONS."

Soon…

And then the DC Comics Instagram page posted his cover by Dan Mora… before quickly deleting it.

Suggesting we will get the proper full announcement of the Legion Of Super-Heroes by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora any second now. With a new look for Cosmic Boy, Lightning Lad, and Saturn Girl. UPDATE: DC Comics just woke me from my beauty (ha!) sleep to phone me to tell me that Dan Mora is not the Legion artist. But while DC Comics posted that cover, and it is a Dan Mora cover for Legion Of Super-Heroes #1, that's Michael J Fox on the cover doing the Back To the Future schtick, a Michael J Fox themed variant suitable for the 31st century. And now I am awake, I guess I'll go see what this Bad Seeds thing is about. The original article continues below… But how did we get here?

It was New York Comic Con when it was announced that Joshua Williamson would be launching the new Legion Of Super-Heroes series for DC Next Level.

Previously, the future of the Legion of the Super-Heroes had been killed off by the Absolute version of the Legion, controlled by Darkseid, in the DC All-In one-shot.

A story told in two different directions from two different sides….

…but culminating in the same double-page spread And the appearance of Darkseid's Legion Of Super-Heroes, native to the Absolute DC Earth, facing down Booster Gold

The Absolute Legion Of Super-Heroes then turned up in Superman courtesy of Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere. with Absolute versions of Lightning Lad, Colossal Boy, and Saturn Girl. And what did they do with Booster Gold?

Leaving him dealing with Darkseid's Legion, the Legion of the Absolute Universe, who had captured him. And they ran around the DC Universe…

Some more successfully than others…

Eventually, we saw what they had done to the DC Legion…

And they promised more to come.

But then, turned the tables.

And in the K.O. finale, we see a perfect version of the Legion future, one in which Superman is its supreme protector as the Heart Of Omega…

But maybe perfection isn't what Superman wants. And in his absence, the Absolute Legion who turned against Darkseid after being freed of his influence by Lois Lane, went back to that rather desolate future that they left…

And Superman, it seems, went to join them.

Earlier this year, we learned at WonderCon that The Superman Annual 2026, Year One Thousand for July, would see the return of the Legion of Super-Heroes, courtesy of Joshua Williamson, after the blessing of Mark Waid, as well as artists Eddy Burrows and Yasmine Putri.

….after Superman went missing at the end of DC K.O., he rejected the Heart Of Omega, and flew to the future to change the damage Darkseid had done to the 31st century with his Absolute Legion, killing the Legion Of Super-Heroes, to every lad and lass. And this King Omega Superman is using his powers, and those of the Time Trapper, to make things better… and we will get a new Legion Of Super-Heroes out of it.

The Legion Of Super-Heroes was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, as a group of superpowered beings living in the 30th century of the DC Comics Universe, and first appeared in Superboy stories in Adventure Comics #247 in 1958. At Wondercon this year, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins gave panel attendees the hint that the Legion Of Super-Heroes would be returning to the DC Comics Universe. With Mark Waid saying that, despite all the different versions of the team that have existed over the years, the one DC has chosen to use is one he's "confident everyone will embrace", no matter when they first got into the group. And we will get to see them "soon". Some thought that might be Mark Waid writing the new Legion twenty years after his previous run on the characters., But it seems not. But Joshua Williamson did call Mark Waid to get his blessing and/or permission, and got it before taking on this project, with Waid telling him that it was always going to be Williamson who would be doing this, one way or another.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!