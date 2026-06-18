Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Drops New Sailor Raphael from TMNT 1987 Cartoon

NECA reveals Sailor Raphael, a new 7-inch Sailor-disguise action figure from the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon.

Article Summary NECA unveils TMNT 1987 Cartoon Sailor Raphael, turning a deep-cut Green with Jealousy disguise into a 7-inch figure.

The new TMNT Sailor Raphael features an all-new sculpt, full articulation, and collector-friendly VHS-style packaging.

Accessories include interchangeable heads and hands, a grocery bag, and chocolate fudge pizza with extra garlic.

NECA’s Sailor Raphael lets fans recreate undercover Turtle antics, with a Leonardo sailor head and Summer release planned.

NECA continues its deep dive into the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series with the reveal of Sailor Raphael. This new 7" scale action figure resurrects one of the show's more obscure disguise moments from the episode "Green with Jealousy." Rather than sticking to the standard Turtle lineup, this release once again spotlights the series' long-running tradition of absurd undercover identities. TMNT fans can now turn a brief cartoon gag into a fully realized collector's piece, and NECA has created an all-new sculpt for this new release. To stop the latest Krang plot, the Turtles must blend into the Navy to sneak aboard a submarine and stop him from stealing nuclear energy.

Sailor Raphael features full articulation and a strong accessory package designed to emphasize the humor of the iconic cartoon. A few accessories are also included, like a grocery bag, and an over-the-top pizza accessory, that's right, a chocolate fudge pizza with extra garlic. The fun does not end there, as NECA also added some interchangeable heads, allowing fans also to have Leonardo take on his Sailor disguise as well. Snag up two of these, and you have two delightful undercover Navy Turtles to join your collection, with a fun VHS-themed box. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but TMNT Sailor Raphael is set to arrive this Summer.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987 Cartoon) – Sailor Raphael

"These are the Turtles in your neighborhood. Based on the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, NECA brings you Sailor Raphael as seen in the episode "Green with Jealousy." This fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure features all-new sculpting and incredible attention to detail. Sailor Raphael comes with interchangeable heads and hands, chocolate fudge and extra garlic pizza, and grocery bag. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with VHS homage artwork."

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