Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bat Seeds, Gotham Centrakl, Gotham General, matt fraction, poison ivy, Streets Of Gotham

DC Comics Launch Gotham Central, Gotham General And Streets Of Gotham

DC Comics launch Gotham General, Gotham Central and Batman: Streets Of Gotham for Bad Seeds in September and October.

Article Summary DC Comics expands Batman: Bad Seeds with Gotham Central #1, plus Gotham General #1 and Batman: Streets Of Gotham.

Gotham Central #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Jacob Phillips follows Gordon and Espinoza amid Gotham’s collapse.

Bad Seeds spreads across Batman #13, Detective Comics #1113, Batgirl, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, Catwoman and more.

October teases continue with Batman #14, Gotham Central #2 and Gotham General #2 as the Gotham crisis escalates.

DC Comics has been posting the Batman Bad Seeds solicitations for September 2026 as part of their promotional livestream so after they woke me up, I went to have a look… and it includes the launches of three new titles, Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka, Rosa Ekedal and Patricio Angel, Gotham Central #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Jacob Phillips, and Batman: Streets Of Gotham by Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki for October And Jeff Spokes joins Detective Comics. They are also dropping covers for October, but I am dropping as well. Or drooping. You pick. There may be more to come, but I am losing consciousness again… I fear the morning…

BATMAN #13 by Matt Fraction, Matteo Scalera and Tomeu Morey

A crucial chapter of the Batman: Bad Seeds event! Somewhere in the headquarters of the Gotham City Police Department, Vandal Savage hides a chemical weapon designed to kill Poison Ivy… But if Ivy dies, there will be no ending the bad night of bad seeds, for Gotham City or anywhere else.No power. No comms. A heavily armed private militia tasked with bringing him down on orders of the worst person in Gotham. All holed up together within an impenetrable fortress.This sounds like a job for Batman.

GOTHAM GENERAL #1 by Greg Rucka, Rosa Ekedal and Patricio Angel

When disaster strikes, not all of Gotham's heroes wear capes! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transport is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe.For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday.DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes — this is their job.

GOTHAM CENTRAL #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Jacob Phillips

Is this the last stand for the only good cops left in Gotham City?A killer is on the loose, someone is stalking Arkham Towers' Dr. Zeller, the subways are out of control, and Anarky's just pulled a big-time heist! With Vandal Savage diverting the GCPD's resources to his single-minded war against the bats and the Bat-family trying to stop Poison Ivy while evading the GCPD, there's almost no one left to do actual police work! Looks like officers Gordon and Espinoza have their work cut out for them.

BATMAN: STREETS OF GOTHAM #1 by Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki. No more details.

BATGIRL #23 by Tate Brombal, Takeshi Miyazawa, Mike Spicer

Batgirl was supposed to finally have one night off at Bā Bao's noodle shop, but when Gotham erupts into a nightmare of prehistoric plant life, suddenly she is the sole protector of an entire restaurant of Gotham citizens.Caught between desperate Gothamites and deadly flora, Cassandra Cain will have to fight to survive!With a bounty on her head and a lethal jungle crawling with monsters outside, will Batgirl survive the night… or will this night off actually kill her?

NIGHTWING #142 by Dan Watters. David Lapham and Francesco Segala

When Gotham is struck by a terraforming disaster, the downwind city of Blüdhaven falls victim to unanticipated side effects. After a truck full of TNT is stolen from a Blüdhaven construction yard, Nightwing learns it's headed toward Gotham as a form of righteous vengeance for everything the city has done to Blüdhaven… And only he might be fast enough to stop it before things get explosive.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1113 by Tom Taylor and Jeff Spokes

Batman's journey continues through the epic Bad Seeds event! Spores, vines, and lumbering Floronic monsters have invaded the Dark Knight's city. Now, as chaos runs rampant in the streets, Batman has sworn to protect. Batman finds that Vandal Savage and his Tuco squads may prove even more deadly than the prehistoric flora that has taken the city for its own. Can Batman save Gotham from this lethal convergence of human evil and verdant violence before it's too late? Find out in this can't-miss issue that continues directly where Batman #13 leaves off!

HARLEY QUINN #66 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares and Marissa Louise

Chaos in Throatcutter Hill! Ahh, finally time for a nice, relaxing—what the heck?! I just got my life back to normal, and now the whole city is gettin' torn apart by prehistoric plants, poisonous pollen, and… Ahhh… Dangit, I ran outta P words for alliteration, so uhhh… Terrible treeoids? I got a bad feeling my one true love, Poison Ivy, is behind alla this. I guess I gotta get my butt down to City Hall stat!

CATWOMAN #91 by Torunn Gronbekk, Danilo Beyruth and Patricio Angel

Caper at 2,000 feet! With the city in disarray, Catwoman sets out to make the best of the situation and do the one thing absolutely no one else would dare: break into Vandal Savage's home.

BATWOMAN #7 by Greg Rucka, Dani and Matt Hollingsworth

Batwoman returns to Gotham City… just as Bad Seeds take root! It was supposed to be a quick return trip before heading back to Greece, but with Batwoman now seen as a cold-blooded killer in the public eye, Commissioner Savage declaring open season on anyone who wears the bat, and Poison Ivy's "urban renewal initiative" sprouting chaos in the streets, it's going to be a long night…Especially when Batman reaches out with a mission to get comms back up between the heroes. Maybe she should've watered her plants before she left…

POISON IVY #48 by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara and Arif Prianto

Meet your master. With Gotham City firmly in Poison Ivy's grasp, the verdant villainess's powers are at an all-time high. Now that Batman's forces and Ivy's traitorous former allies are all ground down to a pulp beneath her, is there anyone left to stand in Ivy's way? Absolutely not. It's time to get in line or die.

BATMAN #14 by Matt Fraction, Matteo Scalera and Tomeu Morey

BATGIRL #23 by Tate Brombal, Takeshi Miyazawa, Mike Spicer

GOTHAM GENERAL #2 by Greg Rucka, Rosa Ekedal and Patricio Angel

GOTHAM CENTRAL #2 by Christopher Cantwell and Jacob Phillips

DETECTIVE COMICS #1114 by Tom Taylor and Jeff Spokes

NIGHTWING #143 by Dan Watters. David Lapham and Francesco Segala

CATWOMAN #92 by Torunn Gronbekk, Danilo Beyruth and Patricio Angel

BATWOMAN #8 by Greg Rucka, Dani and Matt Hollingsworth

HARLEY QUINN #67 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares and Marissa Louise

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