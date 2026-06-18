Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Cheetara, saladin ahmed, thundercats

Saladin Ahmed Writes & Andrea Ancari Draws ThunderCats: Cheetara Comic

Saladin Ahmed writes and Andrea Ancari draws the new ThunderCats: Cheetara comic book series, launching from Dynamite in September 2026

Article Summary ThunderCats: Cheetara launches from Dynamite in September 2026, kicking off a bold new wave of ThunderCats titles.

Saladin Ahmed writes ThunderCats: Cheetara, bringing acclaimed Marvel and fantasy credentials to the fan-favorite hero.

Andrea Ancari draws Cheetara’s new solo series as strange visions challenge the Book of Omens and praise the Mu'Tants.

ThunderCats: Cheetara #1 arrives September 9, 2026 with covers by Mark Spears, John Amor, Karen S. Darboe and more.

Saladin Ahmed of Miles Morales: Spider-Man is the new writer on a new ThunderCats series, drawn by Andrea Ancari and launching from Dynamite Entertainment in September 2026. Dynamite's CEO and owner Nick Barrucci says "we have signed Saladin Ahmed to write our new Cheetara series! I've wanted to work with Saladin for about a decade, ever since he launched the Black Bolt series from Marvel. His Miles Morales run was great, and his Amazing Spider-Man Annual was truly "Chef's Kiss" with great Gary Brown art. And beyond his comics work, he is also a science fiction/fantasy poetry and prose writer. His 2012 book Throne of the Crescent Moon was nominated for the Hugo Award for Best Novel and won the Locus Award for Best First Novel. And these are just some highlights! And we've touched base over the years, and finally we had the title that he wanted to write, and he made time! It's just so great!" And that this is a "first salvo in the new wave of ThunderCats titles, following the conclusion of the ThunderCats X SilverHawks crossover with Declan Shalvey and Ed Brisson at the helm." And with covers by Mark Spears, John Amor, Karen S. Darboe, Will Robson and more.

THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA #1

Writer: Saladin Ahmed

Artist: Andrea Ancari

Cover A: Mark Spears

Cover B: John Amor

Cover C: Karen S. Darboe

Cover D: Will Robson

Cover E: Animation Art

Price: $4.99

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 9/9/2026

Rating: Teen

Genre: Science Fiction/Adventure

Don't miss a bold new beginning for the Thunderverse from Eisner Award-winning writer SALADIN AHMED and amazing artist ANDREA ARCARI! Cheetara is used to hearing what others can't…but this is different: Bold, relentless voices that contradict the Book of Omens and praise the Mu'Tants. Cheetara is fast, but even she can't outrun these new visions that threaten to send her on a journey of discovery and danger… This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur.

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