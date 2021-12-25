Ben Dunn Launches Cat Girl #1 in Antarctic Press March 2022 Solicits

Cat Girl first appeared in Antarctic Press' anthology title Exciting Comics, now spin-off into her own series, Cat Girl #1 by Ben Dunn, David Furr and Jane Wen launching in their March 2022 solicits and solicitations.

CAT GIRL #1 CVR A WEN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221200

JAN221201 – CAT GIRL #1 CVR B KITTY KICK VAR – 9.99

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A) Jane Wen

The feline fatale claws her way out of the pages of Exciting Comics into her own title! There's a new villain in town named Scalphunter, and he's cunning for Gatman, but he hasn't counted on the hero's daughter coming to the rescue as Cat Girl!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SPECTREMAN HEROES #2 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221202

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Matt Frank (A / CA) Hiroshi Kanatani

Antarctic Press, in conjunction with P-Productions and Phase 6, is honored to announce Spectreman Heroes, a nostalgia-blast of retro Japanese live-action superbeings! Each issue will showcase a different character in their own full-length story, with art by luminaries such as Matt Frank (Godzilla Legends), Hiroshi Kanatani (Coaraptor), and Ben Dunn (Ninja High School). This issue, in feudal Japan, the warrior Shishimaru combats forces both human and inhuman, transforming into the leonine Lion-Maru in the name of honor, vengeance, and justice!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BLACK HOPS USA GI BOUND FOR BATTLE TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221203

(W) Timonthy Lim, Mark Pellegrini (A) Various (CA) Dave Dorman

For your eyes only, Antarctic Press delivers the collected records of America's daring, highly trained special mission rabbit, U.S.A.-*-G.I.! "Buns of the Patriots": The recondo rabbit must infilitrate a North Korean stronghold and fend off both man and beast to defuse the threat of a nuclear warhead aimed at Hawai'i. "Hare Trigger": Accompanied by new operatives Patriot-R and Rigor-Tortoise, U.S.A.-*-G.I. invades a secret Hart Island, NY facility to stop the terrorist cell Ningen and their leader, Apex Moth, from releasing a deadly thrat. "Hopocalypse Now": U.S.A.-*-G.I., Patriot-R, Rigor-Tortoise, and their human handler, Penelope Freling, fight their way to a rematch with mercenary Hare Trigger, insidious mastermind Apex Moth, and more chimeric nightmares.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GOLD DIGGER TP GOLD BRICK VI REMINTED ED

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221204

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

After ten years, our stock of Gold Brick VI is deplected. It was a good investment (as Gold Bricks are), so we're reprinting it on our new format! Over 660 pages of glorious, full-color action-adventure in one massive volume! Including rare and sold-out issues, Brick VI contains some of the most dramatic of Fred Perry's story arcs, from the double rescue raid on the prison of the Retreat by the teams of Brod and Array to Gina's own time in prison on Earth, from the epic journey through the living Labyrinth to Gina and Brittany's mutual rescue reunion in Quasi-space. Gold Digger fans will need this for their shelves/vaults!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 54.99

EXCITING COMICS #22

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221205

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Matthew Weldon

"Big House Blues" by Dan Sehn and Ron Williams. "Sumo Boy" by Dan Sehn and Alexandre Coelho. "Nothing-Man" by John Rhodes, Laurie Foster, and Marcus Odoms. "Fallen Justice" by Cary Kelley, Steven Forbes, and Harold Edge.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WORLD WAR 3 #5 (OF 5) BATTLE OVER HOKKAIDO

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221206

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

War manga master Motofumi Kobayashi's hit alternate history manga continues in this what-if tale of a Soviet invasion of Japan! In the 1990's Japan's Self-Defense Forces must battle a Soviet armored division intent on occupying Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, in conjunction with the USSR's invasion of western Europe!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HORROR COMICS #12

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221207

(W) Gianluca Piredda (A) Luca Lamberti

Vampire Swimsuit Special! In preparation for Dracula's 125th-anniversary, the creatures of the night are holding a March Masquerade, carousing in their most senational swimwear. In the history of vampire lore, swimsuits are perhaps not the norm, but these noble night-beings are known for their powerful allure, just like the swimsuits! Besides, as long as it's not running water, they'll be fine.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PLANET COMICS #6

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221208

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS

"Forsaken by Gods" by hannu Kesola and Heidi Jonsson. "Lords of the Cosmos" by Jason Palmatier, Dennis Falloon, and D.F. Marin. "Haunted" by Alan Flores and Lucas Filappi. "Space Horder" by Jonathan Thompson and Jorge Luis Gabatto.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALIAS BLACK & WHITE #7 (OF 7)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN221209

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Todd Fox, Enrique Villagran (CA) Brian Denham

In a standalone story that serves as an epilogue to the cult crime comic epic, the nameless killer shares a target with an off-the-hook bounty hunter. Their quarry's only chance is that these two wolves hunting him will turn on each other. It's the bullet-scarred, action-wracked, blood-spattered final act of the long-awaited conclusion of ALIAS that loyal readers have waited a generation to see! Don't miss on page of this final battle of stone killers as the saga of a serial killer turned hitman draws to its shocking close.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

