Ben Templesmith's Cross-Country Cover For Black Diamond #1 From Panick

Ben Templesmith's cross-country cover for Black Diamond #1 by Brendan Columbus and Danilo Beyruth from Panick Entertainment

It's been a tough month for Ben Templesmith. First, leaving Dallas Con, he managed to lose his laptop and more, as he says, "long story involving many steps in the idiotic train to lug too much luggage up. Laptop, work folio, medication & a work hard drive all gone." Two days later, "The plot thickens. A lady got in contact. Says her friend found the laptop & my box of paints at least, while on the train? So she has a laptop & a thing from inside my backpack that sounds about right. Going to drive out to Mesquite & see if it's the actual stuff. But no other backpack gear." Now this may sound like the start of one of Templesmith's horror stories, but no. "Ok, I got my laptop back! (it's definitely my laptop). So I got the most expensive thing back, though ironically not the most important or sentimental." She also managed to find his hard drive as well.

Then of course, he had to travel across the country, moving home from San Diego to Pittsburgh, and driving the moving truck doing the kind of five day journey that only people in America ever do. More civilised countries are just not that wide. And now he has moved in, next door to an oldish-for-Pittsburgh church which will no doubt turn up in some of his upcoming gothic work.

Oh and also, he has drawn the cover for the second of Panick Entertainment's launch titles, Black Diamond by Brendan Columbus

and Danilo Beyruth, to be published in September, distributed as part of Lunar Distribution's Massive Indies line of titles…

BLACK DIAMOND #1

Writer: Brendan Columbus

Artist: Danilo Beyruth

Letters: Saida Temafonte

A horrifying nordic thriller that's equal parts Hitchcock and THE WICKER MAN.

When a family ski trip to Norway devolves into the cult kidnapping of their son – Owen and Victoria Howard will do anything to get him back, even if it means compromising everything they believe in. Tasked by the cult to find a replacement sacrifice, the Howards must breach their morals and their sanity to steal another child. With an impending deadline and their son's life in the balance – the law closing and time running out, how far will the Howards go to save their son? And who will they have to kill to do it?

