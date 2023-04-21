Ben Templesmith's Crashdown in WhatNot Comics' July 2023 Solicits Crashdown is a new launch title from Whatnot for July 2023 solicits and solicitations from Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant and Ben Templesmith.

Crashdown is a new launch title from Whatnot Publishing for July 2023 solicits and solicitations from Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant and Ben Templesmith. Alongside the Ninja Funk collection, and ongoing North Valley Grimoire, Astrobots and Liquid Kill.

CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR A TEMPLESMITH (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAY232143

MAY232144 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR B MACK (MR) – 3.99

MAY232145 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR C PARSONS (MR) – 3.99

MAY232146 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR D DESJARDINS (MR) – 3.99

MAY232147 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR E CALERO VIDEO GAME HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

MAY232148 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR F MAHFOOD (MR) – 3.99

MAY232149 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR G KENT EVENT HORIZON HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

MAY232150 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR H 10 COPY INCV BLANK SKETCH (MR) – 4.99

MAY232151 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR I 25 COPY INCV ORZO (MR) – 3.99

MAY232152 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR J 50 COPY INCV TEMPLESMITH (MR) – 3.99

MAY232153 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR K 100 COPY INCV JORDAN (MR) – 3.99

MAY232154 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR L 200 COPY INCV MACK (MR) – 3.99

MAY232155 – CRASHDOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR M TEMPLESMITH VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

(W) Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

Cover by series artist Ben Templesmith, known for his work with IDW, Image, Oni Press, Dark Horse, and more.

Tom Garcia and Ryan Sargeant, the hosts of the Comic Tom 101 YouTube Channel with over 12 million views, team up with legendary horror artist BEN TEMPLESMITH (30 Days of Night) for this three-issue story of suspense and survival.

Equal parts Lost and Alien, with a Lovecraftian twist, Crashdown delivers a dark vision of our world's final days.

The Earth is dead. Humanity's last hope is the distant planet EMPYREAN and the ship full of colonists ready to repopulate our civilization. But what happens when their new home doesn't want them there and it fights back?

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NINJA FUNK TP (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAY232156

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A / CA) Alex Riegel

The breakout hit of 2022 has been collected in an epic 128 page trade paperback featuring additional bonus content and never before seen art.

Guardians of the Galaxy meets Borderlands as a motley crew of electronic musicians fights to restore their dying planet. Frequency-Bending Warrior DJs. Cyborg Housecats. The Broken Rhythm of the Universe. Ninja Funk is an epic hero's journey like you've never seen before!

Wielding frequencies like a kind of magic, Lazerwolf, JPG McFly, and Wolfgang the Cat face off against the forces of B.A.D. Music to bring True Harmony back to their world. In a fun, high stakes adventure weaved together with downloadable face-melting beats, Ninja Funk follows a ragtag band of misfits as they attempt to save a universe that's off-key.

Collects issues #1-4 of Ninja Funk

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 14.99

NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #3 (OF 6) CVR A MENHEERE (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAY232157

MAY232158 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #3 (OF 6) CVR B ROCKWELL (MR) – 3.99

MAY232159 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #3 (OF 6) CVR C PULP FICTION HOMAGE (M – 3.99

MAY232160 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #3 (OF 6) CVR D MENHEERE RETRO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Dennis Menheere

Cover art by Dennis Menheere, known for his groundbreaking work as both the cover artist and interior artist on Etheres, a dark fantasy exploring the afterlife (Source Point Press).

SPYCRAFT MEETS SPELLCRAFT in North Valley: a slick, James Bond-style adventure fused with the supernatural suspense of The Magicians.

When Calista visits her mother in prison, she makes a shocking discovery about the grimoire … and as Agent Malek scrambles to cover his tracks, he learns there could be another double-agent inside of FATHER Division.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ASTROBOTS #5 (OF 5) CVR A KNOTT

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAY232161

MAY232162 – ASTROBOTS #5 (OF 5) CVR B BURCHAM (MR) – 3.99

MAY232163 – ASTROBOTS #5 (OF 5) CVR C ARGUS ACTION FIGURE (MR) – 3.99

MAY232164 – ASTROBOTS #5 (OF 5) CVR D KNOTT VIRGIN VAR – 9.99

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Phillip Knott

Cover by Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing.

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head, has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas.

Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS.

With the opposing forces on Colony World-1 drawn into their final battle, the human colonists are caught in the middle. As Apollo and Atlas face off, the epic showdown will decide the fates for two great civilizations and perhaps the galaxy as a whole. No matter the outcome, nothing will ever be the same again.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LIQUID KILL #6 (OF 6) CVR A KNOTT (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

MAY232165

MAY232166 – LIQUID KILL #6 (OF 6) CVR B IUMAZARK (MR) – 3.99

MAY232167 – LIQUID KILL #6 (OF 6) CVR C CALERO KILL BILL HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

MAY232168 – LIQUID KILL #6 (OF 6) CVR D KNOTT VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Phillip Knott

Cover by Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing.

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

As Kai and Lucero draw closer to Sylla, and witness truly horrifying sights, the others battle the Witch's subjects, putting their lives on the line.

Has the Liquid Army finally found an adversary greater than them? Will they be able to free their leader?

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99