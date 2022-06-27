Ben Templesmith's Darkskulls In Artists Elite September 2022 Solicits

Artists Elite Presents launches four new series in two issues in their September 2022 solicitations, Darkskulls by Ben Templesmith, Ryan Kincaid's Seraph and the Seven, Freddie Williams II's Belong, Chad Hardin's Death Watch, and Jordan Gunderson's Apotheosis.

ARTISTS ELITE PRESENTS #2 CVR A TYLER KIRKHAM & CECI DE LA CRUZ

(W) Ben Templesmith, James T. Mitchel, Ryan Kincaid (A) Ben Templesmith, Freddie Williams II, Ryan Kincaid (CA) Tyler Kirkham, Ceci De La Cruz

Artists Elite Presents #2 features the premiere of 3 new stories! Ben Templesmith's (30 Days of Night) Darkskulls where five weary and jaded immortals tied to the life-force of the planet might bother to come together to save it one last time. Freddie Williams II's (Batman/TMNT) Belong tells how a lonely, quiet, creative kid finds the family he's always wanted by eagerly paying everything for it. Ryan Kincaid's (Cover Artist) Seraph and the Seven questions if sending one of the original angels will be enough to save humanity from the Seven Deadly Sins!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022

ARTISTS ELITE PRESENTS #3 CVR A ALE GARZA

(W) Brett Booth, Jared Gifford, Jordan Gunderson (A) Brett Booth, Chad Hardin, Jordan Gunderson (CA) Alé Garza

Artists Elite Presents #3 features the premiere of 2 new stories plus Part 2 of Brett Booth's (Teen Titans) Lost Serpent Prince where Basilisk awakens and must prove he's battle ready before he can cross paths with the assassin Morrighan! Chad Hardin's (Harley Quinn) Death Watch is the tale of a hunter who destroys vampires, werewolves, and demons to keep the people of 19th century Europe safe from a cult determined to bring suffering and eternal darkness to the world. Jordan Gunderson's (Aspen Comics) Apotheosis reveals a complex mystery that stretches back to the dawn of civilization through a young woman's search for answers about her family's past.

Retail:

$4.99

Initial Due Date:

7/28/2022

FOC Date:

8/28/2022

In-Store Date:

9/27/2022