Beno Meli Sells The Rights To His Daughter Of Snakes Graphic Novel

Beno Meli sells the rights to his Daughter Of Snakes YA graphic novel to Abrams Fanfare for 2029 publication

Follows a half-Gorgon teen in Mexico as she embarks on a quest to save her missing mother

Blends coming-of-age themes, family secrets, ancient myths, and unexpected romance

Beno Meli, illustrator for Disney and Paramount, is represented by Andrea Brown Literary Agency

Beno Meli's debut YA graphic novel Daughter of Snakes, tells a story in which a 17-year-old girl, born half-Gorgon, half-human, and living in modern-day Mexico, sets out to save her mother from a long-buried past—unravelling ancient truths, embracing the power she was taught to hide, and discovering love in the most unexpected of companions. He had previously developed and self-published that work – or a very similar one – as Muses. describing it as "How can I be there for my mother when we are worlds apart? A personal project I've been working on about Selena and her mother Mina who are both snake-haired Gorgons. They live a regular life among humans, until one day Mina went missing. For the first time, Selena is all by herself. Until she meets 9 ancient goddesses, the muses. A comedic action-adventure, coming-of-age story about family and identity." Here's a look…

Beno Meli is an illustrator & character designer for books and animation, with an Italo-Mexican background, but grew up in Germany. He graduated with a BFA in Illustration & Design in Germany and Mexico. Since then, he has worked as an illustrator for companies like Disney, Paramount, and Carlsen. Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams Fanfare has acquired world rights to Daughter Of Snakes, and publication is set for the autumn of 2029. Beno Meli's agent, Jemiscoe Chambers-Black at Andrea Brown Literary Agency, negotiated the deal.

