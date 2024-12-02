Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Viz Media | Tagged: one piece, shonen jump

Best Selling Manga One Piece #108, Sales Notably Down From Last Year?

The Biggest Selling manga of 2024, One Piece #108, has sold over one-and-a-haf million copies in Japan but down from last year.

Article Summary One Piece #108 tops 2024 manga sales but dips below last year's volume #105 figures.

Oricon reveals One Piece's 14th top spot, despite a downward sales trend.

Jujutsu Kaisen closely rivals One Piece, dominating 2024 manga rankings.

Published by Shueisha's Jump Comics, top manga volumes are highly competitive.

Oricon is the head of a Japanese corporate group established in 1967 that supplies statistics and information on music and the music industry in Japan. It stands for Original Confidence. The group also records manga sales in Japan and provides rankings across entertainment. So far, it has released estimated sales figures for collected manga volumes in 2024.

One Piece #108 was the highest-selling collected manga in 2024, selling over one and a half million copies in 2024. This marks the 14th time in total that One Piece has taken the top spot, breaking the all-time record for "the most number of times the same series has taken the top spot in the annual comic rankings." While that is massive, it is still significantly down on last year's chart-topping volume, #105, which sold just shy of two million copies. You can see the downward trend for the biggest-selling manga, down to Vol #110, which only has one and an eighth million copies. Jujutsu Kaisen is the main challenger, with the two series taking seven of the top ten between them, Spy x Family taking two and a tenth place for Hunter x Hunter. All four were published by Shueisha's Jump Comics. The chart covers the period from the 4th of December, 2023, to the 25th of November 2024.

One Piece #108 by Eiichiro Oda (1,552,000) Jujutsu Kaisen #25 by Akutami Gege (1,542,000) One Piece #109 by Eiichiro Oda (1,468,000) Jujutsu Kaisen #26 by Akutami Gege (1,416,000) Jujutsu Kaisen #27 by Akutami Gege (1,124,000) One Piece #110 by Eiichiro Oda (1,124,000) Spy x Family #13 by Tatsuya Endo (1,046,000) Jujutsu Kaisen #28 by Akutami Gege( 982,900) Spy x Family #14 Tatsuya Endo (812,200) Hunter x Hunter #38 by Yoshihiro Togashi (734,400)

One Piece #108 will be published in English by Viz Media in March.

One Piece, Vol. 108 (108) Paperback – March 4, 2025

by Eiichiro Oda

Join Monkey D. Luffy and his swashbuckling crew in their search for the ultimate treasure, One Piece! As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, Luffy sets off in search of the One Piece, said to be the greatest treasure in the world… As Luffy and crew try to escape Egghead, the Navy's armada surrounds the island. Leading the charge are Admiral Kizaru and a member of the mysterious Five Elders. Can the Straw Hats survive as the greatest battle in the world is about to break out?

