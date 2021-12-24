Bettie Page Has An Alien Agenda in Dynamite March 2022 Solicitations

Dynamite Entertainment has their solicitations for March 2022 out, with a new Die-Namite Lives Again series and Bettie Page getting an alien agenda… which somehow seems to lead to all her clothes falling off again. As well as Free Comic Book Day reprinting Marvel Red Sonja comic book stories.

BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #1 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

JAN220523

(A) Celor (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner, Ani-Mia

Poor Bettie Page has barely finished up her latest adventure and gotten back to modeling when duty calls once more! Seems there's something funny going on in a place called Roswell, and it's up to Bettie to investigate! There's a catch this time, though-the United States military might be putting Bettie on the case, but they can't avow the existence of said case-or Bettie! Instead, our marvelous model is given a crack team of assistants to help her go where no woman has gone before! Fresh off scribing Bettie Page and the Bigfoot Bandits, this spaceship is steered with a purpose by fan-favorite Ani-Mia and illustrated with only the finest stardust by Celor (Hack/Slash vs. Chaos!, Kiss: The Phantom Obsession)!

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FCBD 2022 RED SONJA MARVEL FEATURE STORIES

DYNAMITE

JAN220018

(W) Bruce Jones (A / CA) Frank Thorne

Red Sonja comes to a town that is being attacked by a Gorgon, who is turning the townspeople to stone.

Reprint Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #1 CVR A FLEECS & FORSTNER

DYNAMITE

JAN220501

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner

"Dynamite's cross-company zombie crossover returns with even more undead mayhem!

Evil Sonja and the Drakulonian sisters Vampirella and Pantha may have turned back the plague on Earth, but what happens when zombies from MARS start to invade?!

Hear that cry in the jungle–that's right, TARZAN has joined the insanity, and the Ape-Man has hands full with ZOMBIE DINOSAURS in a lost valley! How does this incursion connect to Barsoom?! "

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DIE!NAMITE LIVES TP

DYNAMITE

JAN220517

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The hit series returns, cuz you can't kill a never-ending army of zombies… you can only hope to beat the $%&# out of them! After tragically losing their first Chosen One against the zombie plague, Vampirella, Miss Fury, and what remains of the Project Superpowers look for a new savior — but Ash Williams is an even more reluctant Deadite hunter than usual! This time, the Army of Darkness has ray guns, super powers and a brilliant new general: Evil Sonja, who takes her role of Queen of Hel quite seriously! Collecting DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DIE!NAMITE #1 MOMOKO VAMPIRELLA VIRGIN METAL VAR

DYNAMITE

JAN220518

(CA) Peach Momoko

VIRGIN METAL COVER by PEACH MOMOKO!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 100

DIE!NAMITE #1 MOMOKO RED SONJA VIRGIN METAL VAR

DYNAMITE

JAN220519

(CA) Peach Momoko

VIRGIN METAL COVER by PEACH MOMOKO!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 100

DIE!NAMITE #1 MOMOKO DEJAH THORIS VIRGIN METAL VAR

DYNAMITE

JAN220520

(CA) Peach Momoko

VIRGIN METAL COVER by PEACH MOMOKO!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 100

BETTIE PAGE CURSE BANSHEE TP

DYNAMITE

JAN220540

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

"The pin-up queen… of adventure is back! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents: Bettie Page in ""The Curse of the Banshee!"" Collecting BETTIE PAGE: CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1-5.

An all-new Bettie Page series under the guidance of writer Stephen Mooney, ably assisted by artist Jethro ""Jet"" Morales and the queen of the pin-up herself – Bettie Page!

Utilizing several clues found at the ancient Key Artifact site in the Middle Americas, McKnight and Bettie surmise that a Key Artifact has been relocated to an ancient burial site in rural Ireland. Where Bettie comes face-to-face with the mysterious, shape changing Banshee. Collecting BETTIE PAGE: CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1-5. ***Does it include Apocatequil's Ring?***"

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DRACULINA #2 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

JAN220544

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Igor Lima (CA) Giuseppe Matteoni

Darian Blackwood, CEO of Blackwood Munition (not to mention the Egyptian god of war and chaos), has taken Pantha captive in order to extract Sekhmet's wrath from her and use it for his own mercenary purposes. But Blackwood is unaware that the mysterious threat to the gods has found them, and is about to attack. That threat to the gods, Ta-Nakht, is growing stronger and getting closer to achieving its nefarious potential. PLUS: Who are the Mortalists, and what part will they play in this epic tale?

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELL SONJA #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JAN220566

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Are the Hell Sonjas leading a raid on Heaven itself? A war between two opposite realms? That's what it seems until it's revealed that the Sonja team have taken a mission in a virtual reality paradise for the dead, a planet-sized computer mainframe that keeps digital soul copies happy in perpetuity. The Heaven Server has been corrupted by a living, jacked-in hacker that wishes to rewrite the afterlife to his wishes, and it's up to the Sonjas to wrangle his digital soul before they can pull the plug on his body, dragging both down to Hell!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BOYS #3 DYNAMITE PLATINUM FOIL ED VAR (MR)

DYNAMITE

JAN220578

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

"A special printing of The Boys #3 – featuring the first appearance of Starlight! This issue has never before been printed by Dynamite and is available for the first time, making this important issue, as part of a limited offering. Don't miss out!

Written by Garth Ennis; Art and cover by Darick Robertson. Things heat up as Wee Hughie gets his first taste of action with the Boys when Butcher throws him into the deep end. Meanwhile, meet the planet's mightiest heroes, The Seven, and the young superheroine who would join them."

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BARBARELLA WOMAN UNTAMED TP

DYNAMITE

JAN220585

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Derrick Chew

"The Siren of Space returns for a series of all-new adventures by a dynamic new creative team! Multi-award winning author SARAH HOYT and rising star artist MADIBEK MUSABEKOV are at the controls as Barbarella leaves space dock on a new mission fraught with unseen layers of danger, duplicity and perhaps a dose of romance! Camelot is home to the rich and powerful class seeking escape from an increasingly crowded and decaying galactic empire. Desperate clandestine transmissions from an enslaved underclass bring Barbarella to investigate, uncovering secrets that lead to more secrets-and the distinct possibility that someone knew she was coming.

High concept sci-fi meets the greatest aspects of the human soul in a series that will reveal wonders that both terrify and delight,

Reprints issues 1-5 of the Dynamite series by Dragon-Award winning author Sarah Hoyt and artist Madibek Musabekov along with a complete cover gallery by such incredible talent as Lucio Parillo, Derrick Chew, Brian Bolland and more!"

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER TP

DYNAMITE

JAN220590

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Derrick Chew

"An epic adventure, reuniting fiction's greatest lovers: Dejah Thoris from Barsoom, and John Carter from Earth! But their reunion is short-lived…THE LONGBORN, an ancient and mysterious race of immortal ""gods"" have arrived to reclaim what is theirs: MARS!

Can Dejah and Carter's love hold through a planet-sized war? Find out, courtesy of superstar DAN ABNETT (Guardians Of The Galaxy, Justice League) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!

Reprinting issues 1-6 of the hit series along with a complete cover gallery featuring the stunning works of Lucio Parillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Alessandro Miracolo, Cosplay covers and more!"

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BARBARELLA #8 CVR A COHEN

DYNAMITE

JAN220604

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Carla Cohen

As the stakes grow higher, we enter the second half of our first two-parter! Barbarella and Vix find themselves stranded on a world with intriguing connections to the Lady, but overwhelming numbers of opponents to get through if they're to escape with their skin/fur intact. It's sci-fi-meets-Mesozoic madness. Or to put it another way, it's all a bunch of Jurassic (Arthur C.) Lark(e). Come discover the land that time really should have forgotten!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EVIL ERNIE #4 CVR A SUYDAM

DYNAMITE

JAN220615

(W) Scott Lobdell (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Arthur Suydam

Hell is Hot. Really, Really Hot. But, Ernie is hotter. It's also been said that Hell is cold. Really, Really Cold. Not Cool, but Cold. You know what else wasn't cool? Ernest Gleckman…. Our hero — fighting the very definition of a raging inner demon. These two are gonna have to work something out, especially in light of the fact that there's a girl involved… Evil Ernie first appeared in December 1991! Celebrate 30 years of CHAOS!

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #10 CVR A CONNER

DYNAMITE

JAN220621

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

The final chapter of this epic first saga! The heroes return after their long journey at sea, but all is not well as Sonja has a new enemy to defeat in ultimate battle for the fate of Princess Zaria's kingdom.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JENNIFER BLOOD #6 CVR A BRADSTREET (MR)

DYNAMITE

JAN220634

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Tim Bradstreet

"A brand-new arc and jumping-on point, ""BLOOD DEBT,"" begins here!

A mysterious woman staggers into a clinic for criminals and collapses from her injuries! * The crooked head surgeon is convinced that he has JENNIFER BLOOD sedated and under his control and plans to sell the most wanted woman in the world to the highest bidder! But another of his patients is a legendary hit man on his last legs with other plans for Blood–and the trauma ward starts to overflow when they team up! "

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NYX #5 CVR A BESCH

DYNAMITE

JAN220645

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Rose Besch

It's all led up to this! Nyx has been weathering the struggle between her human and demon sides for the past four issues… (not to mention her entire life), and by the time this one's over, she'll have found an answer…or she'll be dead! Probably at the hands of her father, the Mad God Chaos, who has whipped himself into shape after being a bit of a mess in issue #2 and is once again an unstoppable force of the universe. Has our story so far given Nyx anything that can save her, or has it all been a pointless journey of excessive drinking and violence? Like the meme says…why not both?

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA (2021) #7 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

JAN220654

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

New arc, new jumping-on point for readers! The adventures of Red Sonja and Sitha in a world full of threats and dangers have only just begun. Now the bond between the two has become deeper and more special, but are their problems really solved? A new, deadly threat looms, and the mother/daughter connection may not be enough to quell the evil ahead and the power within…

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #8 CVR A MACK

DYNAMITE

JAN220665

(W) Dan Abnett, Anthony Marques, Vincenzo Federici (A) Alessandro Miracolo, Anthony Marques, Vincenzo Federici (CA) David Mack

"The greatest tales, the best creators, brought to you in beautiful black, white and red!

DAN ABNETT returns to the She-Devil for a savage story of conquest and revenge…

And ANTHONY MARQUES and VINCENZO FEDERICI present bounding adventures of visual daring and delight…"

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED HC VOL 01

DYNAMITE

JAN220674

JAN220675 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED HC SGN ED VOL 01 – 49.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Philip Tan

"Dynamite proudly presents a prestige project by the world's greatest storytellers! Red Sonja, like you've NEVER seen her before… all presented in beautiful black, white, and red!

The comics industry's top writers and artists add to the She-Devil With a Sword's legend with tales of action, adventure, horror, romance, and more. Across 12 total tales, Sonja's journeys take her through key moments of her long life, across the Hyborian Age, and against many foes and challenges. While creators also push the artistic boundaries of the medium through their storytelling.

This first deluxe volume includes contributions from beloved and acclaimed writers and artists including:

Kurt Busiek (Avengers, Astro City), Gail Simone (Batgirl, Birds of Prey), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Superman, The Last God), David F. Walker (Bitter Root, Naomi), Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Wonder Twins), Jeff Parker, Amanda Deibert, Cat Staggs, Jonboy Meyers, Natalie Nourigat, Walter Geovani, Chuck Brown, Jonathan Lau, Will Robson, Bob Q, Soo Lee, Sanya Anwar, Steve Beach, Benjamin Dewey, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Dearbhla Kelly, Drew Moss, and more. Plus, a complete cover gallery of breathtaking portrayals of the Hyrkanian heroine in the same innovative color palette from today's top artists.

Collecting RED SONJA: BLACK, WHITE, RED #1-4."

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 29.99

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JAN220679

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Is this the issue where it all comes crashing down? Does the fearsome predator within the dome claim the very life of our hero(ine)! One way or the other, the curtain will be peeled back and the real villain lurking behind it all with stand revealed and that may well spell the very doom of Sheena, Queen of the Jungle! Jurassic Park meets Predator meets Squid Game? Either way, Sheena is Queen of all.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JAN220692

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Caught in a love triangle between her new husband and his former love, Vampirella becomes suddenly aware that Dracula has been manipulating what she'd assumed to have been random events as the Lord of the Undead progressively asserts his control over the man she loves. As Count Dracula asserts his ultimate control over the world's vampires, only Vampirella stands between him and a bloody conquest of mankind.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VENGEANCE VAMPIRELLA TP VOL 01 REBIRTH (APR201329)

DYNAMITE

JAN220704

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Originally debuting in 1994, Vengeance of Vampirella portrayed a more savage and feral look at the Daughter of Drakulon. Now, for the 50th Anniversary of Vampirella, original series writer Tom Sniegoski (joined by the incredible art of Michael Sta. Maria) is back.

Set 25 years after the initial series, Vampirella is Dead!? Long Live Vampirella!

Humanity holds on, but barely, the playthings and slaves of a multitude of supernatural monstrosities that have made the earth their own. Mistress Nyx continues to rule the planet, her Chaos Lords reigning over the various regions of the world, but she is getting bored – There's no one to challenge her! That is, until a small, but determined rebellion finds what could be their savior or seal their doom!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BEST OF VAMPIRELLA MASTERS SERIES TP (JUL171732)

DYNAMITE

JAN220705

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amanda Conner

The finest comic book creators of the modern era delve into the mystery and the macabre in The Best of Vampirella Masters Series! Revisit the greatest tales of horror comics' most iconic heroine with the following stories, each crafted by a legendary team of writers and artists!

* "Ascending Evil" by Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, and Amanda Conner

* "Vampirella Lives" by Warren Ellis and Amanda Conner

* "Nowheresville" by Mark Millar and Mike Mayhew

* "The New European" by Alan Moore and Gary Frank

* "Looking for Mr. Goodwin" by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale

* "Morning in America" by Kurt Busiek and Louis LaChance

* "Blood Lust" by James Robinson and Joe Jusko

* "Revelations" by Mike Carey, Mike Lilly, and Mark Texeira

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 39.99

VAMPIRELLA SEDUCTION OF THE INNOCENT VOL 01 (FEB201244)

DYNAMITE

JAN220706

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Alex Ross

In July 1969, the world was first introduced to Vampirella. 50 years later, she doesn't look a day older!!!!

Now, to celebrate her gold anniversary, Dynamite is launching a brand-new, ongoing series featuring the talents of Christopher Priest (Black Panther, Deathstroke, Quantum & Woody, Justice League) and European star/American star-in-the-making, Ergun Gündüz (Tales of the Great War, Taxi Tales)!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

LEGENDERRY VAMPIRELLA TP (O/A)

DYNAMITE

JAN220707

(W) David Avallone (A) David T. Cabrera (CA) Joe Benitez

From the pages of Bill Willingham's Legenderry: A Steampunk Adventure… it's Vampirella, the immortal horror heroine, neck-deep in conspiracies and corruption. Against a Neo-Victorian backdrop of zeppelins and petticoats, the raven-haired adventurer stalks an alternate reality of danger and darkness! When not entertaining her guests at the classy Scarlet Club as Madam Pendragon, Vampirella stalks out into the cobblestone streets of the Big City in pursuit of The Council, an alliance of the deadliest ne'er-do-wells ever to plague civilized society. But the hunter becomes the hunted when Blackmass, the extradimensional demon with a hunger for human souls, ventures into the night, pursuing tasty morsels without Council supervision. As panic sets in among friends and foe alike, Vampirella must face a host of enemies – including the beast-like Black Bat, the devious Veiled Lady, and many more – in a desperate race to reach the monster first!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 17.99

