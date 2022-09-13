Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307 Preview: Batman's Dream

If you've ever wished your cat could become human and date you, this preview of Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307 is the preview for you. Check out the preview below.
BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #307
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
JUL221183
(W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
BRAND NEW STORY! "Cemetery Situation," Betty, Veronica, Archie, Jughead, and a few of their friends are walking together on their way to the Halloween Dance After Party. Shrill suggests that they take a shortcut through the graveyard. What could possibly go wrong? They soon find themselves in for a night of spooky shenanigans!
In Shops: 9/14/2022
SRP: $8.99
Interior preview page from JUL221183 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307, by (W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from JUL221183 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307, by (W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from JUL221183 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307, by (W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from JUL221183 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307, by (W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from JUL221183 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307, by (W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from JUL221183 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307, by (W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Interior preview page from JUL221183 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307, by (W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Cover image for JUL221183 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307, by (W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.