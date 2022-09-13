Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #307 Preview: Batman's Dream

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #307

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221183

(W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! "Cemetery Situation," Betty, Veronica, Archie, Jughead, and a few of their friends are walking together on their way to the Halloween Dance After Party. Shrill suggests that they take a shortcut through the graveyard. What could possibly go wrong? They soon find themselves in for a night of spooky shenanigans!

In Shops: 9/14/2022

SRP: $8.99

