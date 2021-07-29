Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics Aren't Just for Adults Anymore!

In the quest to locate and ensnare the mythical creature known as the "new comic reader," DC Comics is turning toward the last group anyone would expect: children. A new line of comics launching at Walmart next week targets children with 48-page flipbooks (in that you turn the book over for another comic) featuring comics and activity pages for kids. Called My First Comic, the new line will launch with both a Batman and Space Jam: A New Legacy graphic novel. But will kids be interested in this traditionally adult medium? That remains to be seen.

"My First Comic is a great way to extend popular DC characters to a new audience that's just learning to read, providing a gateway into other age-appropriate DC content, like our middle grade graphic novels," said DC exec Nancy Spears. "DC's partnership with Walmart has been instrumental in presenting our characters and stories to a mass-market audience, and now parents who are reading our Walmart four-pack bundled comics and 100-page Giants can share the DC Super Hero experience with their children."

The press release provides more details on the first two titles:

My First Comic – Batman is the debut title in the line, featuring classic stories from DC's Batman Adventures series. "No Asylum" is written by Ty Templeton with art by Rick Burchett, Terry Beatty, and Lee Loughridge. "Who Am I" is written by Dan Slott, with art by Templeton, Beatty, and Loughridge. The issue also includes "Fowl Play," by Beatty and Templeton, with colors by Zylonol, and "Free Man," written by Templeton, with art by Burchett, Beatty, and Loughridge. Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and the characters of Warner Bros. Looney Tunes take center stage in My First Comic – Space Jam: A New Legacy. This 48-page flipbook features three original stories, beginning with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck donning the costumes of Batman and Superman for their own super-hero showdown in "Bat-Bunny vs. Superduck," by writer Sholly Fisch, with art by Phillip Murphy and Carrie Strachan. The book also spotlights the high-speed hijinks of Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner in "Welcome Home," written by Derek Fridolfs, with art by Robert Pope, Scott McRae, and Mohan Sivakami. On the flip side, Derek Fridolfs, Robert Pope, Scott McRae, and Silvana Brys pit Bugs Bunny against Marvin the Martian (with a little help from Space Jam: A New Legacy's Al G. Rhythm) in "Spaced Out," followed by a preview of the Space Jam: A New Legacy original graphic novel, available now at Walmart, as well as at participating comic book retailers, book stores, and digital platforms.

Check out covers and interior pages from the first two DC My First Comic books below.