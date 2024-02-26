Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: . Spawn #350, spawn, todd mcfarlane

The Big Change Todd McFarlane Made To The Spawn-Verse With Spawn #350

Spawn #350 Spoilers ahead of course. In Spawn, the Throne of Hell has been empty for some time. Al Simmons has been there and done it but doesn't want that again; it didn't go too well last time. And his former wife Wanda, now living in Hell herself though still alive, knows.

But someone has to take it, and in Spawn #350 we find out who – and what it means for the entire Spawn world. Because between and all of next month's Spawn books, six months will have passed. And now we know why. So Spawn has someone in mind.

But they don't want it either. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

So she is persuaded to take the role. She is qualified as one marked as a Hellspawn…

She is Nyx. Also known as Carrie Andrews and She-Spawn, created by Todd McFarlane, Brian Holguin and Angel Medina, she first appeared in Spawn #122, then again in #169 before playing major role as Spawn's sidekick.

The character began practicing magic as a young child and named herself after the Greek Primordial goddess of night. She is also part of Greenworld a living, sentient planet that houses the third power outside of Heaven and Hell.

A lover of Al Simmons as Spawn, her first glimpse of hell caused a seizure in her, Now she is its boss. And all because at one point, she stole part of Spawn's Necroplasm, gaining Hellspawn powers and a symbiote suit, with her magical powers taken away as a payment and punishment.

So what is she going to do to all the angels and demons, hellspawns and magicians on Earth?

She is going to take all their powers away as well.

The Spawns, the angels, the demons, everyone.

All across the world.

Taken over by the Greenworld, turning the entire Earth into a power Dead Zone, and leaving everyone in just the chains they are standing in. And giving us Spawn's Power Meter again.

That's… pretty close to zero. And while Spawn #350 is a five buck book at double the size, next month everything goes back to $2.99… as everyone looks like they will have spent six months without powers in a Dead Zone, with the same solicitation for Spawn #351, King Spawn #31, Gunslinger Spawn #29 and The Scorched #27 reading "The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!" What changed in the interim? The months after reveal some more notes…

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #31 "With Gunslinger's powers failing him, he'll have to turn to the techniques and discipline that those in his past taught him."

KING SPAWN #32 "Al Simmons has returned to his roots and fallen back on his training. Keeping to the shadows with a gun at his side, Al is on the hunt for the one person who may have answers to his questions."

SPAWN #354 "Spawn has decided to take down Bludd once and for all, but without the powers of a Hellspawn at his disposal, he realizes he may need some help."

Spawn #350 by Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville,Carlo Barberi, and Brett Booth is in comic book shops now.

SPAWN #350 CVR A PUPPETEER

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230430

(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth (CA) Puppeteer Lee

The Throne of Hell has sat vacant and empty since issue #100 of Spawn. After the death of Malebolgia at the hands of Al Simmons, no one has proven themselves worthy enough to claim the power of the Throne for themselves… until now. Spawn #350, a story 32 years in the making, is finally here. Who takes the Throne? Who becomes the supreme ruler of Hell?In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

