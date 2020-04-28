Big Comic Book TV/Movie Deals Signed During Lockdown

Okay, so I don't have the details. Or rather I can't share the details, as a prerequisite of knowing this information. But I have had a number of conversations with some big comic book creator names currently in lockdown, and there seems to be a repeated story being old. That, after months, years of inaction in some cases, deals are being signed. Comic books are being optioned for TV and movie adaptations, at a size and of a level I haven't seen in a long time. Forgotten mini-series from the nineties and noughties have been unearthed, as well as more recent properties, and big studios have been signing on for large six-figure and mid-seven-figure deals.

It seems that with agents, lawyers and studio executives unable to spend their time lunching, in interminable meetings or painting the town red, that deals are being done, fast, and for lots of money. Possibly out of no greater motivation than sheer unadulterated boredom in the lockdown.

These are also the kind of deals that will see comic book dealers in lockdown going through their long boxes to find forgotten comic books with relatively low print runs that will become collectable items of desire, up on the back wall and selling for fifty, for a hundred bucks, easy. All it will need is for the right PR people and the right websites to arrange some kind of exclusive news announcement at what is judged the best time.

So if you are a comic book creator sitting on a possible adaptation, that has been tried and optioned before and failed, maybe now is the time to dust it off. Say, is anyone out there interested in a big budget version of The Flying Friar? Seriously if you are bored enough to read it, I bet you could be equally bored enough to buy it.

