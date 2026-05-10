Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Big Guns Stupid Rednecks, lunar, mojo, Prana, source point press

Big Guns Stupid Rednecks in Source Point Press July 2026 Full Solicits

Big Guns Stupid Rednecks by Austin Allen Hamblin and Mariana Meira in Source Point Press' July 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Source Point Press' July 2026 solicits and solicitations, through Prana Publishers and Lunar Distribution, launch with Big Guns Stupid Rednecks by Austin Allen Hamblin and Mariana Meira, formerly of Band Of Bards. Hamblin says that "The idea for Big Guns Stupid Rednecks is a riff on the X-Men villain Mojo. It's actually a dream project of mine to write an Exiles comic someday. Marvel, call me, I'm waiting! Mojo is a gross, ugly creature who steals people from different timelines and forces them to fight. It's for his TV station. It's such a fun idea, I wanted to do a riff on it. I know rednecks. I was born, raised, and to this day live in rural Iowa. I'm the son of a third-generation farmer, one uncle was a farmer, 2 other uncles drive semi, and I've been surrounded by rednecks my entire life. I thought the contrast between advanced aliens and stupid hillbillies is a really fun dynamic to play with." As well as Left Turns by Joshua Ross, and the first volume of The Biotic Crisis by Z. M. Thomas and Cliff Richards. Here are the solicits and previews below…

BIG GUNS STUPID REDNECKS TP (MR)

(W) Austin Allen Hamblin (A) Mariana Meira (CA) Kurt Belcher

After a string of unexplained disappearances in the southern parts of the United States, retired detective Clint searches for his white trash brother. While trying to solve the mystery of his brother's disappearance, Clint ends up being abducted… by aliens! He is now in the arena for Big Guns, Stupid Rednecks, intergalactic cable's newest hit show, which puts humans in blaster gun gladiatorial combat, and his brother is the reigning champion with 27 kills! From the minds of Austin Allen Hamblin and Mariana Meira, BIG GUNS, STUPID REDNECKS is a fast-paced social commentary full of rednecks blowing each other up with lasers. This trade paperback collects, for the first time ever, all three issues of the hit indie comic with loads of new bonus material.

$19.99 7/22/2026

LEFT TURNS TP

(W/A/CA) Joshua Ross

Joshua Ross's LEFT TURNS is an engaging and heartfelt slice-of-life story about David, a 25-year-old aspiring comic book artist in the early 2000s who, thinking all the pieces of his life are coming together, unexpectedly finds himself dumped by his longtime girlfriend. David is forced to consider how much he's willing to sacrifice — and change — in the hopes of making his dreams become a reality. It's a story intended to inspire and entertain anyone interested in pursuing their dreams and creative endeavors, even in the face of adversity, with roadblocks both personal and professional. LEFT TURNS is an emotionally engaging and visually stunning story about the experiences of love and loss, of heartache and random chance encounters, and the sacrifices that run parallel with the artistic desire to see and create a way to capture moments indefinitely.

$29.99 7/29/2026

BIOTIC CRISIS TP VOL 01 LIGHTS OF THE OLIVET DISCOURSE (MR)

(W) Z.M. Thomas (A/CA) Cliff Richards

When a doomsday cult known as the "Lights of the Olivet Discourse" comes into possession of an alien lifeform that cound end all life on earth, a small group of federal agents are dispatched to a small town near Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, to stop the cult from unleashing the biotic crisis at all costs… From Executive Producer Alyson Court (Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil: Code Veronica), THE BIOTIC CRISIS is an edge-of-your-seat thriller written by Z.M. Thomas (Contagion) with art by Cliff Richards (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and colors by Katrina Mae Hao (Avatar: The Last Airbender).

$24.99 7/8/2026

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