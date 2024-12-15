Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bullseye, daredevil

Big Spoilers For Bullseye In This Week's Daredevil #16

Big Spoilers for Bullseye in this Week's Daredevil #16 by Saladin Ahmed, Aaron Kuder and Mark Bagley from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Daredevil #16 by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder brings big spoilers for Bullseye's future.

Marvel's Spoiler Variant cover by Mark Bagley teases significant developments.

Matt Murdock battles inner demons, reflecting the seven deadly sins in this issue.

Bullseye might weaponize his own body parts, adding unexpected twists to his story.

This week sees Marvel Comics publish Daredevil #16 from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder. Naturally, Marvel Comics is very careful about spoilers leaking. Which is, presumably, while they have a Spoiler Variant cover by Mark Bagley which presumably spoils the insides of the comic, and placed on the shelf next to all the others… and it seems to involve a certain Bullseye.

Okay, so that's just the top half. The bottom, more spoilery half will run after Marvel's solicited spoiler warning and the solicitations for Daredevil #16, out on Wednesday.

DAREDEVIL #16 MARK BAGLEY SPOILER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240753

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) Mark Bagley

After literally tearing himself apart to escape from Hell, Matt Murdock's soul has been FRACTURED! Each portion corrupted and twisted into the image of one of the seven deadly sins! One by one, Matt has begun to conquer his demons and save his friends, but some demons aren't so easily exorcised – as Matt and one of his young war

Okay, here you go…

Bullseye has the ability to turn anything at hand into a deadly weapon, from guns and knives, to toothpicks, cotton buds, even his own teeth. Which means he might be about to beat someone to death with his own disembodied arm. What it means for Bullseye's appearance of late over in Spider-Boy, which have been of a more comedic note, I do not know.

Because he is still looking quite ambidextrous into January and February 2025 in the Spider-books…

SPIDER-BOY #15

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240688

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE TOURNAMENT OF THE OPEN MAW CONCLUDES!

• The main event is here as Spider-Boy and Daredevil face off against Spider-Girl and Bullseye!

• At stake? The leadership of the most deadly assassins the world has ever known. Good thing a 10-year-old kid from New York is at the center of it all. RATED TIn Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-BOY #16

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240780

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

SPIDER-GIRL TRIUMPHANT! Everything about Spider-Girl has shocked Bailey to his core. Can he somehow get back up and stop Spider-Girl and Bullseye's plan? Rated TIn Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

